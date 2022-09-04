ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
TRAVEL
TechRadar

Sick of buying a new Android phone every few years? Help is on the way

The European Commission (EC) has drafted new legislation that would require Android smartphone manufacturers to offer long-term support for their devices. Motivated by a desire to cut back on e-waste and shield consumers against predatory behavior, the proposal seeks to establish a minimum support term that will apply to all Android devices sold in the EU.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe

Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Here’s why I’m giving the iPhone 14 a free pass on design changes

One of the big reasons I’d never buy an iPhone is their antiquated and blocky design – if I wanted a phone that looked like a brick, I’d buy a feature phone. I’ve long criticized Apple’s lack of innovation, and what I consider frequent steps backward; regarding the design of its phones. When some mobiles have delightful appearances – or bodies designed to feel great in the hand – Apple seemingly shies away from such concepts.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra preorders: where to buy the new premium sports watch

It turns out the leaks and rumours were right. A premium sports watch is set to join the lineup of Apple's wearables and Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now live following the latest Apple event. We're tracking all the major retailers and will share where it's available to buy right here.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Which iPhone models will Apple drop when the iPhone 14 launches?

When it comes to new phones, Apple giveth and Apple taketh away: when the iPhone 14 launches in the next few hours, that means it'll be the end of the line for at least one of the existing iPhone models. And the most likely candidate is the iPhone 11 – which is currently the most affordable of the larger iPhones and whose predecessor, the iPhone XR, was discontinued last year.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to watch today's Apple iPhone 14 launch event online

If you're wondering how to watch today's Apple Event, where the Cupertino company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 line, the Apple Watch 8, and likely numerous other new products, then we have you covered. The event kicks off today, September 7 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

3 features the Apple Watch Pro needs to steal from Garmin

It’s September, and as sure as death and taxes that means an Apple Event is right around the corner. In fact, at the time of publication, the Apple event, christened 'Far Out' is due to kick off in just a few hours time. Alongside the expected reveal of the...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How much will the iPhone 14 cost?

If you're wondering how much will the iPhone 14 cost, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the iPhone 14 will cost $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 to start, with the iPhone 14 Plus costing $899 / £949 / AU$1,579. Apple also announced...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

4 of the best Apple Maps features you might not know about

Apple Maps might not offer everything that its rivals Google Maps and Waze do, but it’s still a fantastic choice, especially if you value privacy. Whether you’ve recently picked up an iPhone 13, are thinking of transitioning over to the new iPhone 14 from Android, or have had one of the other best iPhones out there for years, there may be a few features you aren’t aware of – so to help you out we’ve highlighted four of our favorites below so you can get more out of Maps.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

PocketBook Era review

The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The best ways to control your HomeKit smart home: from your TV to your Apple Watch

If you want to automate your home or control devices whilst you're out, then today is the day for making this happen. Many updates to how HomeKit looks and functions were announced at WWDC 2022, and the latest Apple event, titled 'Far Out', revealed that family sharing will now be available on the Apple Watch. With these changes, what are the best ways to control your Apple-led smart home?
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?

Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Does Apple's bold iPhone 14 eSIM move mean the end of SIM cards?

Sometimes Apple devices make more of an impact for what they lack than what they actually contain – and the newly announced Apple iPhone 14 is no exception. The first Apple iMac was notable because it had no variety of serial ports like other PCs; it only used USB. Even though Apple wasn’t the biggest PC maker, this still drove adoption of USB on a large scale.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are available again in the UK

Ready for a blast from your gaming past? Preorders for the upcoming Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are now live once again in the UK after it sold out for a few hours yesterday afternoon. You can secure your retro micro-console right now ahead of release exclusivity from Amazon for £104.99 (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

5 upgrades to expect from the AirPods Pro 2

Today is the day when Apple announces cool new stuff from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. We’ve mainly been waiting on it to hear about the iPhone 14 and its variants plus the Apple Watch 8 and other Apple Watches, but intel we’ve received now points to a possible new AirPods Pro 2.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
ELECTRONICS

