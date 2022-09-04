Read full article on original website
Related
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
TechRadar
The AirPods Pro 2's unchanged price is actually pretty aggressive – just ask Bose
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at its September Far Out event, and it was interesting to note how fundamentally similar they are compared to the original AirPods Pro (2019)… except that basically every single part of them has changed. But one major thing stayed the same: the price....
Sick of buying a new Android phone every few years? Help is on the way
The European Commission (EC) has drafted new legislation that would require Android smartphone manufacturers to offer long-term support for their devices. Motivated by a desire to cut back on e-waste and shield consumers against predatory behavior, the proposal seeks to establish a minimum support term that will apply to all Android devices sold in the EU.
New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe
Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Here’s why I’m giving the iPhone 14 a free pass on design changes
One of the big reasons I’d never buy an iPhone is their antiquated and blocky design – if I wanted a phone that looked like a brick, I’d buy a feature phone. I’ve long criticized Apple’s lack of innovation, and what I consider frequent steps backward; regarding the design of its phones. When some mobiles have delightful appearances – or bodies designed to feel great in the hand – Apple seemingly shies away from such concepts.
TechRadar
8 reasons the iPhone 14 Plus probably won't be called the iPhone 14 Max
After months of leaks and rumors, we’re expecting four entries in the hotly-anticipated iPhone 14 series, thought to be launching at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event tomorrow, on September 7, with the most notable addition being the all-new iPhone 14 Max, or is it iPhone 14 Plus?
TechRadar
Apple Watch Ultra preorders: where to buy the new premium sports watch
It turns out the leaks and rumours were right. A premium sports watch is set to join the lineup of Apple's wearables and Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now live following the latest Apple event. We're tracking all the major retailers and will share where it's available to buy right here.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models will Apple drop when the iPhone 14 launches?
When it comes to new phones, Apple giveth and Apple taketh away: when the iPhone 14 launches in the next few hours, that means it'll be the end of the line for at least one of the existing iPhone models. And the most likely candidate is the iPhone 11 – which is currently the most affordable of the larger iPhones and whose predecessor, the iPhone XR, was discontinued last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
How to watch today's Apple iPhone 14 launch event online
If you're wondering how to watch today's Apple Event, where the Cupertino company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 line, the Apple Watch 8, and likely numerous other new products, then we have you covered. The event kicks off today, September 7 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /...
TechRadar
3 features the Apple Watch Pro needs to steal from Garmin
It’s September, and as sure as death and taxes that means an Apple Event is right around the corner. In fact, at the time of publication, the Apple event, christened 'Far Out' is due to kick off in just a few hours time. Alongside the expected reveal of the...
TechRadar
How much will the iPhone 14 cost?
If you're wondering how much will the iPhone 14 cost, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the iPhone 14 will cost $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 to start, with the iPhone 14 Plus costing $899 / £949 / AU$1,579. Apple also announced...
TechRadar
4 of the best Apple Maps features you might not know about
Apple Maps might not offer everything that its rivals Google Maps and Waze do, but it’s still a fantastic choice, especially if you value privacy. Whether you’ve recently picked up an iPhone 13, are thinking of transitioning over to the new iPhone 14 from Android, or have had one of the other best iPhones out there for years, there may be a few features you aren’t aware of – so to help you out we’ve highlighted four of our favorites below so you can get more out of Maps.
TechRadar
PocketBook Era review
The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.
TechRadar
The best ways to control your HomeKit smart home: from your TV to your Apple Watch
If you want to automate your home or control devices whilst you're out, then today is the day for making this happen. Many updates to how HomeKit looks and functions were announced at WWDC 2022, and the latest Apple event, titled 'Far Out', revealed that family sharing will now be available on the Apple Watch. With these changes, what are the best ways to control your Apple-led smart home?
TechRadar
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?
Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
TechRadar
Does Apple's bold iPhone 14 eSIM move mean the end of SIM cards?
Sometimes Apple devices make more of an impact for what they lack than what they actually contain – and the newly announced Apple iPhone 14 is no exception. The first Apple iMac was notable because it had no variety of serial ports like other PCs; it only used USB. Even though Apple wasn’t the biggest PC maker, this still drove adoption of USB on a large scale.
TechRadar
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are available again in the UK
Ready for a blast from your gaming past? Preorders for the upcoming Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are now live once again in the UK after it sold out for a few hours yesterday afternoon. You can secure your retro micro-console right now ahead of release exclusivity from Amazon for £104.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
5 upgrades to expect from the AirPods Pro 2
Today is the day when Apple announces cool new stuff from its headquarters in Cupertino, California. We’ve mainly been waiting on it to hear about the iPhone 14 and its variants plus the Apple Watch 8 and other Apple Watches, but intel we’ve received now points to a possible new AirPods Pro 2.
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
TechRadar
Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: which are the better true wireless earbuds ?
With the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple now has a range of AirPods to select from. But with the AirPods Max price remaining sky-high, most of us will be wondering which is the better option: the Apple AirPods 3 or the AirPods Pro 2?. The differences between the...
Comments / 0