Joanne Grace Donahue VanLehn, was born July 13, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Michael Donahue and Doris Streets Donahue. Joanne graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1962, having worked at a clothing store while going to school. After graduation, she went to work at M’Oneils Department Store, where she met the love of her life, Don. They were married three months later on February 26, 1965, and have been together for 57 years.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO