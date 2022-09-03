Read full article on original website
steve daw
3d ago
And nothing has changed since then!!! Lol... it's the same thing year after year, except everything is so expensive! $5.00 for a bottle of water. $15.00 for a turkey leg...
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
KKTV
Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
KRDO
Fiber internet activity explodes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the many lessons learned from the pandemic is that Colorado Springs did not have widespread internet capable of meeting the needs of families who were stuck at home working and attending school. As a result, companies are now building or upgrading networks like never...
edgewaterecho.com
Edgewater Food Truck Wins Governor’s Plate Award
Pie wins the day, and cobbler was crowned by the Governor’s Plate Competition at the 150th. Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado. Triumphing over a tasty competition between 9. inventive food trucks, Anne’s à la Mode captured the Governor’s Plate award by winning the. hearts and...
Colorado schools preparing for heat, early closures
Temperatures are expected to tie and even break record highs this week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon, and some school districts are preparing for the heat.
20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try
Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Westword
Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
KRDO
One final show; Interview with a 4-H competitor as she finishes her decade-long career at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year at the 150th Colorado State Fair, KRDO interviewed a young woman who was coming to the end of her adolescent career in 4-H. Courtney Scott spent the last decade dedicating her time outside school to raising and showing lambs through 4-H. 4-H, which stands...
Annual tarantula 'migration' begins in southeastern Colorado
As the sun sets and cooler air settles around the state, Colorado's tarantulas will creep around the SE plains in search for love, an annual affair sometimes called a tarantula "migration."
Highlights from the 150th Colorado State Fair final day
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day on Monday, September 5 marks the last day of the 150th annual Colorado State Fair. However, the last day still holds many opportunities for entertainment within the fairgrounds. Horses are seen as a staple of the American west, and the Colorado State Fair has multiple ways to celebrate that The post Highlights from the 150th Colorado State Fair final day appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Downtown Colorado Springs traffic and the incline expected to be impacted this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th annual What If…Festival of Innovation and Imagination, the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb, and the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will impact access to downtown Colorado Springs and the Manitou Incline. The What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to Colorado Springs on...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
KRDO
Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun stands tall 85 years later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Will Rogers Shine of the Sun sits high above the city on Cheyenne Mountain. And its views are as great as its history. 85 years ago, on September 6th 1937, construction was complete and the monolith was dedicated. "You can see Pikes Peak, all...
KRDO
New Space Warfighting Center in Colorado Springs to bring 250 new jobs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aerospace Corporation held a ribbon-cutting celebration Tuesday to unveil its new Space Warfighting Center (SWC) in Colorado Springs. The new, $100 million center is expected to create 250 future jobs in the Colorado Springs area and is anticipated to have up to a $100 million local economic impact, according to Aerospace; officials said that they have filled all but 87 of the new vacancies.
Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
cpr.org
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative no longer wants to own a piece of the state’s troubled Comanche coal plant
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is giving up its ownership stake in the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, citing “mismanagement and incompetence” by the plant’s operator, Xcel Energy. CORE Electric Cooperative announced its departure from the power plant’s ownership group in a press release Tuesday. CEO Jeff...
PHOTOS: Labor Day Lift Off wraps up in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The 46th Annual Labor Day Lift Off has ended after a weekend of balloon-filled festivities. More than 75 hot air balloons took to the skies of Southern Colorado during one of the largest balloon festivals in the state. Click through the gallery below to see this year’s fun: Did you attend this […]
This is Scary: You Won’t Believe What Word Colorado Misspells the Most
They say you learn something new every day and today you'll learn the most commonly misspelled word in Colorado. Google has taken it upon itself to air out the country's dirty laundry by releasing an infographic with the most misspelled words by state. How the Most Misspelled Words Data was...
