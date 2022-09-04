Read full article on original website
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene battles past Post Falls in 5
COEUR d’ALENE — Post Falls has won two straight league titles, but the Coeur d’Alene Vikings showed they’ll be a team to be reckoned with as well this season. Coeur d’Alene bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Trojans 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 15-11 in the Inland Empire League opener for both teams Tuesday night at Viking Court.
Wild game class to be hosted in the Panhandle Region
Idaho Fish and Game staff and volunteers in the Panhandle Region will be hosting a wild game tracking, trailing and scent class on Sept. 17 at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol. Wild animals are wily and well-equipped to elude humans in the woods at all times. Ask any...
Beatrice “Bea” Jo Ward, 81
Beatrice Jo Ward passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at age 81 years. She passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho. Bea was born in Desmet, Idaho, on Sept. 13, 1940, on the Coeur d’ Alene Native American Reservation. Bea was born in Desmet in a...
Naomi Fawn Anderson, 88
Naomi Fawn Anderson passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family Sept. 5, 2022. Naomi was born in Anaconda, Mont., to Maude and Percy Campbell on April 13, 1934. She moved to Medimont, Idaho, when she was 10 years old and attended school at Cave Lake Grade School and then graduated from Rose Lake High School. She was active in sports with a desire to become a teacher. She would go on to work for the Kootenai School District until her retirement.
Robert Dwain Bedard, 90
Robert Dwain Bedard, 90, of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed peacefully with family members by his side on Aug. 28, 2022. Rob was born in Omak, Wash., on April 25, 1932, to Joseph Fileas Bedard and Elva O. Bedard. He was one of 19 children and spent his childhood on the family ranch on the Colville Indian Reservation. His mother passed when he was only 6 years old and his father passed when he was 14; older siblings played a large part in his upbringing. He spent some time as a teen living with a pastor and his wife, completed the 9th grade at Riverside High School, where he lettered in band, and chased jobs with some of his older brothers. One job of note was on a large ranch in Montana, where he learned to cook for the hired hands. In 1951, at the age of 19, he and his brother Basil worked together on the ranch of John Eder.
Sherman Baue Watts, 84
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Sherman Baue Watts, 84, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born March 13, 1938, in Glasgow, Mont.; Sherman was the son of Henry Clay and Sylvia Edna (Baue) Watts. Sherman has lived...
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
Series targets challenges of life in North Idaho
COEUR d'ALENE — A new six-session documentary and discussion series that includes a look at racism, poverty and growth kicks off Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “Many of us live and work here in North Idaho, but do not know what has...
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924 in Pierre, South Dakota to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there...
School districts could qualify for emergency levies
Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
Timothy Joseph Waters, 70
Tim Waters left this earth peacefully on September 1st after a long battle with COPD. He fought the disease on his own terms and avoided being hospitalized until the end. Tim was born in Coeur d’Alene to Warren and Dorothy Waters, joining sister Vici. He attended St. Thomas Elementary and was in the last graduating class from IHM in 1971, where he excelled at sports (if not so much in the classroom!). In 1972 he married Melanie Koep and they welcomed son Ben in 1976 and daughter Susie in 1979 before later divorcing. In 1987 he met Tori who he nicknamed Princess and after a whirlwind 17-year courtship they married in 2004.
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88
Lola Julia Cook Jensen, 88 of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, died Aug. 31 of natural causes. She was born June 24, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ernest Lowell Cook and Caroline Julia Rushton. Lola was raised in Salt Lake with her beloved sister Carol and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She had a very happy childhood.
Crews battle to bring fires under control
SANDPOINT — Despite helicopters making water drops, which helped slow the spread on Kootenai River Complex, associated fires have burned almost 11,000 acres. Crews are conducing structure assessments to reinforce protection on private property on the Westside Road. In addition, Work has also begun to prepare old forest rounds to prepare a check line to slow the fire's spread.
Walk, don't run
More than 100 walkers and runners came out for the Dwight Bershaw Memorial Point .5K at McEuen Park on Saturday. The fundraiser is put on by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Coeur d'Alene. It included doughnuts about halfway through the 547-yard course, cheers at the finish line, shirts and refreshments.
Legals for September, 6 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 CITY OF FERNAN LAKE, IDAHO Notice is hereby given that the City Council of City of Fernan Lake, Kootenai County, Idaho will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the proposed amendment to the budget for the fiscal period October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50-1002, Idaho Code. The hearing will be held at the COEUR D ALENE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 702 E. FRONT AVENUE, COEUR D ALENE, ID 83814, 5:30 p.m. on September 12, 2022. All interested residents are invited to appear and show cause, if any, why such budget should or should not be adopted. ACTUAL BUDGETED PROPOSED REVENUE FY 20-21 FY 21-22 FY 22-23 Property Tax Levy 42,984 45,667 47,032 Franchise 1,681 1,700 1,800 Interest 124 260 260 State Revenue Sharing 25,173 24,211 28,512 Building Dept 11,055 500 500 Street Fund 12,378 8,116 8,117 Sewer Fund 64,873 69,751 88,142 Carryover Funds 9,612 4,442 4,442 Sewer LID 20,000 180,000 180,000 TOTAL REVENUE 187,880 334,647 358,805 EXPENSES General & Admin 36,291 53,567 49,817 Planning & Zoning 6,600 6,900 6,900 Street Fund 17,645 27,466 32,466 Sewer Fund 32,208 34,510 66,742 Sewer LID 0 180,000 180,000 TOTAL EXPENSES 92,744 302,443 335,925 The City of Fernan Lake intended to use its foregone levying authority for possible use of foregone not to exceed $12,840 for the purpose of road improvements during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The City of Fernan only used $3,228 during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, $0 during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, $5,170 during the 2020-2021 fiscal year and $0 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The remaining $4,442 will be carried over and used for road improvements during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed expenditures and revenues for the fiscal year 2022-2023 have been tentatively approved by the City Council. Cindy Espe, Clerk & Nicole Potter, Treasurer Legal#9368 AD#556405 August 30, September 6, 2022.
9/11 memorial ceremony
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at noon Sunday, at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene. This is a free event and is open to all. The memorial ceremony is in remembrance of the citizens...
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
Give $50, get $50 to support local food banks
COEUR D’ALENE — Great Grocery Gifting events will pop up throughout the region Sept. 8 in an effort to raise $40,000 for Second Harvest. Community members are invited to make a $50 donation to the hunger relief nonprofit. In return, donors will receive a $50 gift card to Yoke’s Fresh Market from Numerica Credit Union.
Vandalism at its worst
COEUR d'ALENE — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to our staff this is the worst we have ever seen," he...
