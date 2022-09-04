Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans take down Hug, 41-28
SPARKS — Through three games, the Spring Creek football team has not tasted defeat. The Spartans remain unbeaten (3-0) after a 41-28 road victory Friday over Hug, in Sparks. Spring Creek did the only scoring in the first, mounting a touchdown and an extra point for a 7-0 lead.
2news.com
Duzenack Swats Bees in Reno’s 9-6 Comeback Win
Salt Lake City, Utah – The Reno Aces (73-57) recorded seven runs during the seventh and eighth innings, capped by a pair of Camden Duzenack run-scoring triples, which nailed down the 9-6 comeback victory over the Salt Lake Bees (60-70), Tuesday night at Smith’s Ballpark. With the triumph,...
Reno golfer takes Flight Winners’ net title at World Amateur Handicap Championship
Reno golfer Terry Ream had to wait six years, but he gained some sweet redemption. Ream won the the net title at the world's biggest amateur golf tournament, the Myrtle Beach World Amateur, on Friday. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
daytrippen.com
Pyramid Lake Nevada Day Trip From Reno
Pyramid Lake Nevada is a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan that covered much of northwestern Nevada. Located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno, this desert lake is a popular day trip from Reno, Nevada. After what seems like a long drive through the desert, travelers are rewarded with a spectacular view...
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
mynews4.com
NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
mynews4.com
Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
KOLO TV Reno
Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
sparkstrib.com
Legends Bay Casino opens in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino, the newest gambling establishment to open in Northern Nevada in more than 20 years, finally opened its doors last night on August 30 after 16 years in the making. Located a stone’s throw away from the Outlets at Legends, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn by Marriott, Legends...
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
Record-Courier
Chicago-based marijuana company buys Carson and Reno dispensaries
Chicago-based cannabis giant Verano has closed its $29 million acquisition of Sierra Well, which runs a dispensary in Carson City. According to Verano Director of Communications Steve Mazeika, the acquisition includes two dispensaries, one in Carson and one in Reno, and a cultivation and production facility in Reno. “Today signifies...
Local ribs joint wins coveted title of 'Best in the West'
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: A local BBQ spot snags first place in big rib cook-off Rusty Taco opens in Reno Great Reno Balloon Race takes to the skies Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
New Carson City sawmill to process timber salvaged from wildfires, forest thinning projects
A new sawmill in Carson City that can produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year is set to begin operations in early 2023. It is the first major mill to open in the area in decades; the next-closest mill is in Quincy, Calif. ...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, AZ)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Moana Lane in Reno on Tuesday. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened after 11:15 a.m. near a portion of Interstate 580 south of Moana Lane. The officials stated that one person...
Tri-City Herald
Missing mountain biker found dead 200 feet below steep trail, California officials say
The body of a missing mountain biker was found 200 feet below his bicycle on a remote trail, according to California officials. On Sept. 3, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched after receiving a report of a missing person on the Downieville Downhill Trail, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
Sparks-based BJ's BBQ scoops 1st place at Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off
After a gooey, greasy shootout between roughly 20 of the best rib cookers in the U.S., a local eatery has claimed the highly coveted title of Best In The West. Sparks-based BJ's BBQ won the first-place $10,000 award at the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off in Sparks, a six-day festival that ended Monday. ...
2news.com
Reno Air Races Pilot Dies in California Plane Crash
Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:. The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
