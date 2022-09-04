RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO