ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Spartans take down Hug, 41-28

SPARKS — Through three games, the Spring Creek football team has not tasted defeat. The Spartans remain unbeaten (3-0) after a 41-28 road victory Friday over Hug, in Sparks. Spring Creek did the only scoring in the first, mounting a touchdown and an extra point for a 7-0 lead.
SPRING CREEK, NV
2news.com

Duzenack Swats Bees in Reno’s 9-6 Comeback Win

Salt Lake City, Utah – The Reno Aces (73-57) recorded seven runs during the seventh and eighth innings, capped by a pair of Camden Duzenack run-scoring triples, which nailed down the 9-6 comeback victory over the Salt Lake Bees (60-70), Tuesday night at Smith’s Ballpark. With the triumph,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Reno, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Football
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
College Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
Reno-Gazette Journal

Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno

A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno.  Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
RENO, NV
daytrippen.com

Pyramid Lake Nevada Day Trip From Reno

Pyramid Lake Nevada is a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan that covered much of northwestern Nevada. Located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno, this desert lake is a popular day trip from Reno, Nevada. After what seems like a long drive through the desert, travelers are rewarded with a spectacular view...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hansen
mynews4.com

Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones

Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
HAZEN, NV
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino opens in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino, the newest gambling establishment to open in Northern Nevada in more than 20 years, finally opened its doors last night on August 30 after 16 years in the making. Located a stone’s throw away from the Outlets at Legends, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn by Marriott, Legends...
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Texas State#American Football#College Football#Wolf Pack Football#Lsb Nevada#Arkansas State
Record-Courier

Chicago-based marijuana company buys Carson and Reno dispensaries

Chicago-based cannabis giant Verano has closed its $29 million acquisition of Sierra Well, which runs a dispensary in Carson City. According to Verano Director of Communications Steve Mazeika, the acquisition includes two dispensaries, one in Carson and one in Reno, and a cultivation and production facility in Reno. “Today signifies...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
2news.com

Reno Air Races Pilot Dies in California Plane Crash

Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:. The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy