One Year Later: BYU’s Big 12 Invitation Represents Endless Potential
PROVO, Utah – On September 10, 2021, at 7 a.m., in room C301 at the Abraham O. Smoot Administration Building (more commonly referred to as the ‘X-shaped’ building) on campus, BYU officials gathered for a historic meeting. The reason? BYU was waiting on official word from Big...
BYU Football Offensive Line Takes Part In Viral TikTok Trend
PROVO, Utah – The heart and soul of BYU football in 2022 is the offensive line. During BYU’s 50-21 win over South Florida last week, they showed how dominant they can be in the trenches. Back in the spring, BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk set out a...
BYU QB Jaren Hall Lands NIL Deal With Local Menswear Company
PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall has a new NIL partnership with a company based in Utah. Hall inked a partnership with menswear company &Collar. &Collar is based in South Salt Lake. “We’ve all been huge fans of Jaren Hall here at &Collar. When we found out...
Latest On BYU WRs Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney Entering Baylor Game
PROVO, Utah – One of the big questions for No. 21 BYU football entering Saturday night’s tilt against Baylor is the availability of wide receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney. Earlier in the week, BYU coach Kalani Sitake was asked for an update on BYU’s banged-up receivers. Sitake...
Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll: Week One Edition
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is underway and with the Big 12 and PAC-12 fighting for conference supremacy, what better way to determine a winner than with a power poll?. Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Jake Hatch from the Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The...
BYU on trial in the court of public opinion
BYU volleyball incident in which a Duke player accused a fan in BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse of making racial slurs, made national headlines recently, but where do we go from here?
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
Hunter Erickson, who previously played for the BYU Cougars, announced on Instagram that he will play for Utah basketball following a season with Salt Lake Community College
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 5 Picks
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 5 matchups. Layton vs....
Scott Mitchell: Utah’s Loss ‘Had Nothing To Do With Florida’
SALT LAKE CITY – Let’s be real. While Utah did lose the game against Florida, there were opportunities for the Utes to walk away from The Swamp with a win over the Gators, according to former Utah quarterback Scott Mitchell. Utah had their issues in this game for...
Utah Offense Positive After Tough Loss
SALT LAKE CITY- There is nothing worse than doing enough to win a hard-fought game and coming up just short of victory, but that is what happened to Utah Saturday at The Swamp. No, it was not a perfectly played game. There are certainly things the Utes need to work on, but they played tough, as did their opponent in Florida to where you knew whoever came up short was going to feel a bit crushed about it.
SOURCE SPORTS: Dawn Staley Details Decision To Cancel BYU Basketball Series Following Racial Slurs
Dawn Staley, South Carolina women’s basketball coach is explaining her decision to cancel a series of games with BYU. Staley spoke for the first time on Sunday about the decision that was announced by the university on Friday. “As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best...
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Utes Drop, Cougars Rise In Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- The state of Utah continues to be well represented by Utah and BYU football in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes started out at #7, but dropped six spots to #13 after a heartbreaking 3-point loss to Florida in the Swamp. Meanwhile, the Cougars started at #25 and jumped a four spots to #21 after an impressive win over USF in Tampa. Florida who wasn’t ranked to start the season jumped to #12 after showing they are further ahead than most thought they would be to start the year.
Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game
Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
BYU’s Black Menaces Will Protest Discrimination Against LGBTQ+ Students
The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
