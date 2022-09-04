Read full article on original website
MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. .Critical Fire Weather conditions will persist through this. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122,. 134, 135, 136, AND 137... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136,
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. ...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality. alert for Beaverhead, Powder River, and Ravalli counties in effect. until 11AM MDT 9/7/2022. This alert will be...
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter
MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
