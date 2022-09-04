ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open 2022 order of play: Day 7 schedule including Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev and Coco Gauff

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Nick Kyrgios is back with a compelling round four match against defending champion Daniil Medvedev to headline day seven at the US Open on Sunday.

The fiery Australian will hope to cause an upset as he pursues a first grand slam following a final appearance at Wimbledon this summer.

While Coco Gauff returns as the new darling of American tennis, with fans likely to turn attention to her after Serena Williams’ exit at the hands of Ajla TomljanoviÄ‡.

Look out for another contender in the women’s singles, as Ons Jabeur faces Veronika Kudermetova on Arthur Ashe.

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s schedule.

What is the order of play?

All times local

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm

Corentin Moutet (France) v 5-Casper Ruud (Norway)

Zhang Shuai (China) v 12-Coco Gauff (United States)

From 7pm

1-Daniil Medvedev v 23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 18-Veronika Kudermetova

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain) v 13-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

17-Caroline Garcia (France) v 29-Alison Riske-Amritraj (United States)

12-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) v 27-Karen Khachanov

Liudmila Samsonova v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

