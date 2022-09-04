BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He noted in the statement Friday that Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China, which she did in 1986. “Her death is a great loss to the British people.” The statement added that China was willing to work with King Charles III as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

WORLD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO