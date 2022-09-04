ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community

West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Kewaskum, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | How big is an acre of land? | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group

Washington County, WI – This week, Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, answers the question “How big is an acre of land?”. This past week had a little bit of everything — some real estate club meetings, an accepted offer, some marketing meetings, consultations with two buyers, and a family wedding. We also toured the parade of homes on Monday in Sussex.
SUSSEX, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Art in Hart mural near completion in Hartford, WI

September 8, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The first Art in Hart mural in Hartford, Wi is nearly finished. Artist John Kowalczyk of Milwaukee has taken Slinger artist Abbey Gagne under his wing as the pair work to bring the southwest corner of Highway 60 and 83 to life.
HARTFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Grownups#The House Of Prayer
washingtoncountyinsider.com

American Companies completes construction on West Bend Lakes Clubhouse

West Bend, WI – On July 8, 2022, American Companies finished construction on the rebuilt West Bend Lakes Clubhouse located at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI. The course, owned by the Tom Merkel family, is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 Washington Co. veterans on September 10 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke

Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony

West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road

September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy