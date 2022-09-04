ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Topic Attends Unifrance Rendez-Vous, Adds French Titles to Growing Streaming Offering

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUBcD_0hheMEat00

U.S. streaming service Topic is expanding its roster of French content with such recent acquisitions as the Arte fantasy-thriller miniseries “The Rope,” picked up from Wild Bunch TV, and Season 2 of political satire “Parliament,” sold internationally by France TV Distribution .

Launched by First Look Media in 2019, Topic specializes in crime and thrillers, including top Nordic shows like “The Killing,” “The Bridge,” “Arctic Circle” and “The Bridge”-inspired German thriller “Pagan Peak.”

Jennifer Liang, Topic’s vice president of programming strategy, acquisitions and sales, is attending this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous TV programming market in Biarritz for the first time and on the lookout for titles that fit the niche streamer’s high standards.

“For over a year, Topic has been hyper-focused on elevated crime, true crime, thriller and suspense programming from all over the world,” Liang said. “We found that our subscribers appreciate how we bypass the standard crime/true crime fare and offer gripping, well-produced stories with strong through lines, well developed complex characters and great writing, when scripted.

“We avoid stereotypes, formulaic formats and sensationalism, and value authenticity and unique perspectives. This holds true across our scripted and unscripted series, limited series, features and docs.”

Topic currently has more than 20 French series and films on offer.

“Some of my favorites are classics like ‘The Returned’; ‘Nox,’ an excellent crime drama we were able to premiere in the U.S. and Canada; and exciting political thrillers ‘Baron Noir’ and ‘Les Sauvages.’”

The streamer could soon land more French content.

“I’m very excited to be able to spend quality time with the many French companies we already do business with, start some new relationships, and to be able to meet all the wonderful French film distributors we don’t always have time to meet with at the major markets,” Liang added.

“We have great relationships with the French distribution community. We’ve worked regularly with companies like Lagardère Studios Distribution (now Mediawan), Studiocanal and Federation since before we launched, and have also acquired programming from others, including France TV, APC, Wild Bunch TV.”

Topic recently closed its first deal with Paris-based Newen Connect for exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to four hit European series: Italian title “Christian”; “Dough” from Sweden; Denmark’s “White Sands”; and “The Spectacular” from the Netherlands.

Describing Topic’s subscribers, Liang said: “We like to think of it more as a psychographic than one type of person. People who love crime love Topic. They seek out the best crime and suspense programming from around the globe. In terms of demographics, our subscribers are a 50/50 split between adult men and women, primarily in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘One Fine Morning’ Producer Les Films Pelleas Sets Next Project by Guillaume Senez, Anne-Sophie Bailly (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based banner behind Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” (pictured), is set to produce Guillaume Senez (“Our Struggles”)’s next project, as well as the feature debut of Anne-Sophie Bailly whose short “The Midwife” is currently playing at Telluride. The Paris-based banner’s roster of completed roster includes Karim Moussaoui’s “L’Effacement,” and Annie Ernaux’s documentary “Les annes Super-8.” “Mona” revolves around around a woman in her 60’s who raised alone her disabled son and is at a point in her life where she aspires to start caring for herself. But when her son is unexpectedly having a...
MOVIES
Variety

Miike Takashi’s Korean ‘Connect,’ Kimo Stamboel’s ‘Blood Curse’ Disney-Backed Series Set Busan Festival Debuts

Prolific Japanese film director Miike Takashi and Indonesian genre specialist Kimo Stamboel will be among the star names in the ‘On Screen’ section of the Busan International Film Festival given over to TV series. Miike has made “Connect,” a Korean-language crime fantasy thriller about a man who is kidnapped and has one of his eyes removed by a gang of organ harvesters and transplanted into the body of a notorious serial killer. The unwilling donor now has terrible visions as he witnesses terrifying attacks on the residents of Seoul. The show was written by Nakamura Masaru and Heo Dam (“Monstrum”). It features...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ ‘Gem Hunters’ Find Buyers – Global Bulletin

MIDNIGHT MOVES Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea....
MOVIES
Variety

Hearst Television Goes Deep on Hyper-Local Streaming Shows

Hearst Television began an experiment last year to see if there was a market for hyper-local streaming content closely tied to the markets served by its 26 TV stations. The answer, they soon discovered, is yes. Andrew Fitzgerald, senior VP of streaming services for Hearst Television, details the company’s decision to expand the original content featured on the Very Local free streaming platform on the latest episode of Variety‘s weekly podcast “Strictly Business.” Very Local has had an encouraging start thanks to the rising tide of viewership for FAST channels, or free ad-supported streaming television, and the growing numbers of broadband-only...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

The Best of What Spain Offers: 10 Reasons to Shoot There

Ten reasons why Spain is a favorite for big-budget productions: Up to 70% Tax Incentives In 2020, a tax break hike catapulted Spain into the top echelon of destinations for big international shoots. Its mainland offers a competitive 30% tax rebate for the first €1 million ($1 million) of spend and 25% for further expenditure, capped at $10.1 million. In the Canary Islands, the rebates reach 50% for the first $1.1 million and 45% thereafter, with a $19.4 million ceiling. The Basque Country’s Bizkaia province looks set to offer tax breaks up to 70% beginning in 2023. One thing are these...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

What Happens When the Queen Dies and Who’s Next in the Line?

As the royal family rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s side today while she remains under medical supervision, questions have arisen about what happens when Her Majesty dies. Operation London Bridge is a set of royal protocols that layout what happens between her passing and state funeral. In place since 1960, they were outlined in Politico a year ago. The document says that shortly after her death, “D-Day” goes into effect. The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, while every day afterward will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so on. A series of phone calls will...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Film#Arte#Wild Bunch Tv#Parliament#France Tv Distribution#First Look Media#Nordic#German#Biarritz
Variety

Bernard Shaw, Iconic CNN Anchor, Dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, who was CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years and distinguished the network’s coverage of such landmark events as the Gulf War, died Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet disclosed. He was 82, and had contracted pneumonia that was not related to the coronavirus pandemic. “Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980. He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” said Chris Licht, CNN’s chairman and CEO, in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died, ending a historic 70-year reign. She was 96. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grand-children. Prince Charles, her eldest son, succeeds her. The Queen’s death comes just under 18 months and after that of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021.  Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorated a record-breaking 70 years on the throne. In a rare personal statement to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Tells Toxic Fans to Stop Watching the Show: ‘Eat a Bag of Dicks’ and ‘F— Off to the Sun’

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke slammed the show’s toxic fans after cast member Erin Moriarty came forward and revealed she has been the subject of misogynistic harassment online. Moriarty has been a series regular on “The Boys” for three seasons and plays the superhero Starlight. The actor wrote on Instagram that backlash to her character from toxic fans has left her feeling “silenced” and “dehumanized.” “Hi trolls!” Kripke wrote on his own Twitter page in reaction to Moriarty’s statement. “One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
Variety

King Charles III’s New Title Announced, Releases Statement on Queen Elizabeth’s Death — Royal Updates

After the passing of his mother The Queen on Sept. 8, Prince Charles was given the new title of King Charles III and released a statement about the royal matriarch. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will...
WORLD
Variety

Disney Plus Is Down to $2 a Month in This New Deal

Disney Plus Day officially kicks off on Sept. 8, but Disney is already offering epic deals in time for the annual virtual event. Right now, you can score a Disney Plus subscription for only $1.99/month, a huge drop from their usual $7.99/month price tag. The offer runs through Sept. 19 but you’ll want to jump on it fast in order to be able to stream all the new shows and films the streamer will be announcing this week. There is already a packed slate of fresh content arriving on the streamer for Disney Plus Day, in addition to dozens of...
SHOPPING
Variety

Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams

“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

French Films Pop at Toronto Film Festival

French filmmakers and sales agents will hit Toronto looking for a sale, great buzz and, above all, a lasting foothold into the U.S. market. Because a welcome perch across the pond can make all the difference, especially given the recent crunch on the international scene.  “Today, the market is extremely polarized,” says Alice Lesort, who heads sales for Les Films du Losange. “There are still films that perform extremely well abroad, but the number of films has shrunk; there are still films that take the spotlight, but the spotlight now focuses on fewer of them.” Bringing the Léa Seydoux-led “One Fine Morning” to...
MOVIES
Variety

Hollywood Bets Toronto Film Festival Can Recapture Its Pre-COVID Glory

Producers, studio executives and agents are hoping that when they touch down in Canada this week for the Toronto International Film Festival, things will look a lot like they did in 2019. That was the last time that the annual celebration of all things movies was at full capacity, with star-studded red carpets, packed premieres and the kind of late-night parties and boozy dinners that help grease the wheels for dealmaking. COVID changed all of that, leading to a nearly three-year hiatus for one of the major hubs of film sales and awards season launches. Last year, TIFF returned in-person,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

New Slate Ventures Boards ‘Free Money’ Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

New Slate Ventures has come on board as a production partner for Insignia Films’ “Free Money.” The announcement was made just ahead of the documentary feature’s world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Tess Cohen will join producer Amanda Pollak, and executive producers Stephen Ives, Bradwel Iro (LBX Africa), Chris Buck (Retro Report) to back the film.  The film explores what happens when universal basic income (UBI) comes to the Kenyan village of Kogutu. GiveDirectly, a non-profit organization, is sending free money for 12 years as part of an experiment. Filmmakers Lauren DeFilippo and...
MOVIES
Variety

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Album Is Coming: Singer Announces New Music for 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Clarkson is currently gearing up for the fourth season premiere of her talk show, but she’s also ready to bring new music to her fans. In an exclusive interview for this week’s Variety cover story, Clarkson reveals that she has recorded a new album, which she plans to release in 2023. The album will mark Clarkson’s first major studio album in more than five years, following 2017’s “Meaning of Life.” (The singer released a holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.) “It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album,” Clarkson tells Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy:...
MUSIC
Variety

Building for the Future: Spain Film Commission’s Five Point Action Plan

Backed by the country’s €1.6 billion ($1.6 billion) Spain AVS Hub plan, the Spain Film Commission (SFC) is launching an action plan that tackles head-on some of the biggest questions now facing the big-shoot locations industry. With a total budget of $5.1 million over 2021-25, the Spain Film Commission’s Action Plan breaks down five ways: • Creation of the Spain Film Talent Network, placing special emphasis on women working in the industry. • Strengthening of SFC’s territorial network under a Spain Film Friendly Land program. • An overhaul of SFC’s website, updating content and formats and transforming the site into a transmedia platform. •...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

80K+
Followers
59K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy