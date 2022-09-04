Tour of Britain live stream: how to watch all cycling stages online from anywhere – route, schedule, start time

Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The AirPods Pro 2's unchanged price is actually pretty aggressive – just ask Bose
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at its September Far Out event, and it was interesting to note how fundamentally similar they are compared to the original AirPods Pro (2019)… except that basically every single part of them has changed. But one major thing stayed the same: the price....
Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth's family traveled to Scotland to be with her while the UK monarch was under medical supervision Thursday before her death.
TechRadar
PocketBook Era review
The PocketBook Era, particularly the Copper Sunset model, is one of the most good-looking ereaders we’ve tested and its built-in speaker is an interesting addition. Just don’t expect great sound from the mono speaker. Where it really counts, the ereader ushers in a new era for PocketBook with snappier performance compared to its other models and it has the best battery life of any ereader we’ve tested. However, despite the latest E Ink screen tech, it lacks contrast when compared to competitors using the same display in the same size.
TechRadar
How much will the iPhone 14 cost?
If you're wondering how much will the iPhone 14 cost, you're not alone - and now we know, with Apple announcing that the iPhone 14 will cost $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 to start, with the iPhone 14 Plus costing $899 / £949 / AU$1,579. Apple also announced...
Kohinoor: Why crown jewel is trending in India after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Twitter users in India on Thursday set off the hashtag trend of the Kohinoor hours after the Buckingham Palace announced the history-defining moment of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Hundreds of Twitter users in India began raising the demand for return of the Kohinoor diamond — one of the world’s largest and most controversial — to the country.The rare historical diamond is set in the crown of the British monarch which is on display in the Tower of London.The return of the legendary gem stone appeared to remain the popular mood in the country as the hashtag Kohinoor...
TechRadar
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 preorders are available again in the UK
Ready for a blast from your gaming past? Preorders for the upcoming Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 are now live once again in the UK after it sold out for a few hours yesterday afternoon. You can secure your retro micro-console right now ahead of release exclusivity from Amazon for £104.99 (opens in new tab).
‘She’s all I’ve ever known’: Australians react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
For some Australians, the monarch’s death felt like losing a grandmother. For others, it barely registered as they went about their day
London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns
The London Stock Exchange said it will open and trade as normal on Friday following the Queen’s death.It comes as the nation starts a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch on Thursday afternoon.The Exchange confirmed trading will also “close at the normal times” on Friday afternoon.Trading will continue at the usual times during the national mourning, which is expected to continue for roughly 12 days.“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sympathies and condolences are with The Royal Family.” – London Stock Exchange Group pic.twitter.com/XQj6g2UWDv— LSEG (London Stock...
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
These fake Android antivirus apps install a dangerous banking trojan
Following its discovery in several antivirus apps back in April, the SharkBotDropper trojan has once again infiltrated the Google Play Store, researchers have warned. According to a new report (opens in new tab) from Fox-IT, a division of security company NCC Group, two additional Android antivirus apps have been found to carry the trojan, which is designed to steal online banking credentials.
