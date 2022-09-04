'Cape Codders stepped up once again': Needy Fund summer campaign exceeds goal

The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund wrapped up another successful summer fundraising campaign, ensuring Cape Codders continue to receive emergency aid and support when they need it.

"It was an excellent campaign and we exceeded our goal, which we attribute to the generosity of our community, both seasonal and year-round," Susan Johnson, executive director of the Needy Fund, said.

The Needy Fund kicked off its annual summer fundraising campaign on July 3, and by its end date of Aug. 14 passed the original goal of $150,000, with over 1,000 donations totaling $222,456.

The organization has received more than 5,900 assistance inquiries this year, Johnson said.

Every caller works with a client specialist who assesses the specific need and determines if the caller is eligible for financial aid. Regardless of whether they qualify for financial assistance, every caller is provided with resources and referrals to partner agencies, Johnson added.

This year, the Needy Fund has seen increasing requests for assistance with housing and general expenses due to the inflated cost of living, she said.

"We've been seeing an uptick in calls from our older residents who are on fixed incomes, and dealing with inflation can be difficult when you're living on a fixed income," she said.

Older residents trying to find affordable housing is next to impossible in the Cape's housing market, Johnson said, and the fund has seen more requests this year from older residents needing resources for housing.

Another trend she saw this year was an increase in food insecurity, as food prices skyrocketed from inflation, with more and more households struggling to meet other bills due to rising grocery costs.

The important work the Needy Fund does year-round is made possible by the many community members who donated to this year's summer campaign, Johnson added.

"There are such generous people down here," she said.

Peter Meyer, president of the Needy Fund, also applauded the Cape community for the generosity in this summer's fundraiser.

"We are amazed at the response of Cape Codders to this year's summer appeal. It's amazing that we've pushed well past our goal, yet again," he said. "We are so happy to see that, particularly with the needs running as high as they are, and phone calls running as high as they are, that Cape Codders have stepped up once again to help those in need."

More about the Needy Fund

Many human service agencies offer assistance to those in need, but the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, a nonprofit, has been helping with immediate short-term emergencies such as food, rent, medical costs and other basic expenses since 1936.

No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients. Instead, the agency pays vendors through a voucher program. The cases described in recent weeks were provided to the Times by the Needy Fund on the condition of anonymity.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made at needyfund.org. Checks also can be made payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund and mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446. Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and Twitter (@NeedyFund.)