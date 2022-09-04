ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown, OH

In the News: Mayor recognizes Newcomerstown Now group at breakfast

 4 days ago
NEWCOMERSTOWN — Mayor Pat Cadle welcomed officials from Newcomerstown Now, a community group dedicated to promoting the downtown area, at the most recent Mayor’s Breakfast at April’s Country Kitch’n. The group has been awarded nonprofit status by the State of Ohio, which gives the group the ability to raise funds.

Jen LaVigne, president of Newcomerstown Now and co-owner of Fit4U on Main Street, said, “The Mayor's breakfast was a great opportunity for Newcomerstown Now to share our group and goals with the community. We were also able to get feedback from those attending on things they would like to see in Newcomerstown such as community groups working together to make improvements in the village such as a community clean-up. Our goal as Newcomerstown Now isn't just the revitalization of Main Street, but to work on the community as a whole. Newcomerstown Now has a lot of plans for the future and hope to get even more people involved.”

A successful summer of Second Saturday events hosted by Newcomerstown Now will conclude Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Newcomerstown, featuring the music of The Kodachrome Babies from 5-8 p.m.

The Kodachrome Babies are a sister duo, Mallory and Hannah, from Dover/New Philadelphia, who formed in 2010 with a modern-day take on the 1950s girl group sound. Their music has upbeat covers and original tunes that feature their guitar/ukulele combo and harmonies only sisters can create. Their debut album “Developing” was released in March 2015. Their second album “A Very Kodachrome Christmas” was released in November 2016.

Newcomerstown Now is raising money for Main Street revitalization projects. The organization has received a grant from the Tuscarawas County Visitors and Convention Bureau for $1,800, which, so far, we have used towards our Second Saturday events, but we still need $2,000 to completely reach our summer 2022 goal.”

Any area resident wishing to help can donate by going to https://www.paypal.com/donate/ or at Park National Bank or at the Newcomerstown Mayor’s Office.

The board of directors for Newcomerstown Now, a volunteer organization seeking to help promote the downtown, are: Jennifer LaVigne, Board president, Business/Building owner; Michael Wise, vice president, director of ARTSNCT; Jeff Orr, second vice president, community member; Carrie Woods Kunkle, secretary, community member; and Lisa Stiteler, fiscal officer, Mayor's Office.

Active members of Newcomerstown Now include Nancy Orr, Diane Lautenschleger, Jessica Moore, Steve Dailey, Crystina Moore, Elaine Mayenschein, Alisha Maple, Mayor Pat Cadle and Danni Davis.

Story Time

The Newcomerstown Public Library will begin Story Time on Wednesday, Sept. 7. No registration is required.

Baby Bounce for ages 3-23 months will be from 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Toddler Time for ages 2-3 years will be 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursdays. Preschool Storytime for ages 3-4 will be 10:30-11 a.m. on Fridays.

Parents of 3-year-olds can decide which program is suitable for their children.

For more information, call 740-498-8228.

5th Quarter

Meta Student Ministries at Christ United Methodist Church will host a “5th Quarter” following the Newcomerstown High School football game against Sciotoville on Sept. 9 for students in grades 8-12.

The event will include games, free snacks and open gym basketball. The Hebrews Coffee Shop will also be open with drinks available for purchase.

The 5th Quarter will begin following the game and extend until 11 p.m.

Basketball tip-off

The Newcomerstown girls basketball program will have a tip-off dinner and silent auction from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the high school cafeteria.

The event will feature remarks by former Garaway coach Dave Shutt, a five-time “Coach of the Year” in the Inter-Valley Conference and a former “Coach of the Year” in the state.

Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased from any player. All proceeds will benefit the girls basketball teams in grades 7-12.

Holiday meal

Veterans in Tuscarawas County are eligible to receive a free turkey, ham or other meat item during the holidays.

Sign-up is Sept. 1-30 at the Veterans Service Office, 393 16th St., SW, New Philadelphia. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the office will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Coupon pick-up dates are Nov. 7 through Dec. 2 at the Veterans Service Office.

Event canceled

Newcomerstown Now, a community promotional group, has canceled a Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event was to have included a costume contest, pumpkin painting, apple cider, magic show, haunted trail, cotton candy, balloon art, caramel apples, carnival games, “Caricatures by Greg” and food trucks.

Unfinished projects

The Newcomerstown Public Library will have a “UFO” day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. “UFO” is any unfinished sewing project.

The library will provide cutting mats, ironing boards and an iron. Participants will need to bring the materials needed to complete the project. There will also be instruction on how to use a sewing machine.

For more information, call 740-498-8228.

Mentoring

The Newcomerstown West Elementary is planning to add a school-based mentoring program through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Ohio.

In-person mentoring, one on one with a high school or college student while supervised by BBBS staff, will be from 2-2:45 p.m. every Thursday at the school.

Matches will have time together to work on schoolwork, play games and do social emotional learning activities. The match builds a relationship while the mentor serves as a positive role model.

For more information, contact Sarah Smith at 330-339-6916 or email ssmith@bigs4kids.com.

40th Reunion

The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1982 will gather for a 40th year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15.

Classmates can meet at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Lee Stadium prior to the Trojans football Homecoming game against Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

On Oct. 15, classmates wanting to tour the Lee Field House can meet there at 4:30 p.m. There will be a social hour at the Olde Main Street Museum, 213 W. Canal St., at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dancing afterwards.

The cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple with reservations due by Sept. 30. Checks may be mailed to Deb Kovach, 14084 Eastgate Ave., Newcomerstown, OH 43832. For other payment options, email Carla Mayfield at cmayfield82@gmail.com.

Event guide

Any group that organizes or sponsors an event in Newcomerstown can have that 2023 event put in the 2023 Tuscarawas County Event Guide if the following information is provided to the Mayor’s office by Sept. 30: Event Name and Date(s), Host and Contact Person and Phone, Website, or Email.

