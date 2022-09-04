Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Time to start looking to Election Day (2023, that is) in Fairfax
The arrival of Labor Day brings with it the unofficial end of summer and the equally unofficial start of election season. In Fairfax County, the 2022 campaign season is likely to be a snoozer. All that’s really being contested in the vicinity are the three U.S. House of Representatives’ districts, and while it appears as if Republicans have found themselves candidates of a higher caliber than in recent years, the end result is preordained: Democrats Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly will be headed back to Congress. Whether they’re in the majority or minority remains to be seen, as both political parties at the national level are doing their darndest to alienate voters by failing to offer them competent, responsive government.
Inside Nova
Virginia House special election scheduled for Jan. 10 after delegate resigns
(The Center Square) – Virginia will hold a special election Jan. 10 to fill a vacancy in the 35th District of the House of Delegates following the resignation of Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax. House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, issued a writ of election Wednesday to schedule the special election....
Inside Nova
Fairfax Del. Mark Keam resigning; special election set for January
State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a special election this winter in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Keam, 56, a Democratic attorney who has served in the House since 2010, said he...
Inside Nova
Youngkin vows to reverse California’s emissions law in Virginia
In late August, California passed a law that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, an emissions initiative that aims to ramp up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Virginia is hitched to that legislation so the ban will take effect here too if action isn’t taken. But Governor Glenn Youngkin said the situation is “ludicrous” and his administration is getting to work right away to reverse it in Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
InFive: Bad contractor, PMS study and a cooler day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. 4. Digital Gateway update.
Inside Nova
Contractor took checks but never built patios, decks in 5 Northern Virginia counties
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. Ryan Vanover, 40, of Haymarket, pleaded guilty Tuesday to contractor fraud in Fairfax County...
Inside Nova
Cutting through the noise: Prince William County to review code
Prince William County is reviewing its noise ordinance after recent outcry about the sound generated by data centers. Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, has directed county staff to review the ordinance. Wheeler said her directive, formally made in July, was spurred by residents’ concern about noise...
Inside Nova
Former Prince William County registrar charged with corruption
Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White has been indicted by a grand jury for corruption. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that a local grand jury indicted White. She is charged with corrupt conduct as an election official and willful neglect of duty as an election official between Aug....
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Nova
Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain
(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
Inside Nova
D.C. mayor declares public emergency over thousands being bused from southern border
(The Center Square) – Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over several thousand foreign nationals arriving in the nation’s capital from the southern border after the Pentagon twice rejected her request to activate the National Guard to provide assistance. Bowser announced the emergency...
Inside Nova
Prince William County planners recommend approval of PW Digital Gateway
Prince William County planning staff is recommending the county approve the proposed PW Digital Gateway. The recommendation represents the first official stance taken by county officials on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. The staff report was prepared for the Planning...
Inside Nova
Sister City student exchanges set to resume between Arlington, Aachen
If all goes according to plan, a key element of the Arlington Sister City Association’s outreach efforts will be back on track after a two-year COVID derailment. Later this month, a group of fifth-grade students from the county’s Sister City of Aachen, Germany, will descend on Arlington. “Over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
InFive: Shooting video released, registrar indicted and top fall events
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police on Wednesday released new details and surveillance video of the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dale City last week, but left unanswered questions about the undercover drug buy that left one man dead and another wounded. 4. Voter...
Inside Nova
Trio selected for Arlington Spirit of Community honors
Back in person for the first time since 2019, the Arlington Community Foundation’s William T. Newman “Spirit of Community” Award for 2022 will honor three individuals with diverse, but highly important, impacts on the community. Honors will be presented to Portia Clark, Mark Riley and Dr. Mike...
Inside Nova
Virginia ABC stores selling Virginia-based spirits at 20% off for month
(The Center Square) – To promote the consumption of Virginia-produced spirits, the state-run liquor stores are holding a month-long sale, which will let consumers buy certain products made in the commonwealth at a 20% discount through September. “We are proud to support a wealth of talented distilleries who continue...
Inside Nova
Fall for Fun: 10 top events coming up around Northern Virginia
Sure, it might still be summery outside now, but fall is on the way. Here’s a look at 10 festivals and fairs – in no particular order – to help you celebrate autumn around Northern Virginia. Mount Vernon’s Colonial Market and Fair. 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
InFive: Flood watch, shooting turns deadly and a jazz festival
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County transportation planners are moving forward with their plan for a new “bowtie intersection” at Clover Hill Road and Prince William Parkway. 4. Shooting turns deadly. One of two men wounded in what police called an...
Inside Nova
Data: Single-family home prices may have peaked in Fairfax for 2022
The typical seller of a Fairfax County single-family home probably would have done best by finding a buyer in late spring, but condo owners can still cash in for top dollar if they hurry, according to new housing-price projections. The median single-family home-sales price in Fairfax County at the end...
Inside Nova
Leesburg woman charged with murder in domestic case
A Leesburg woman has been charged with murder in a domestic-related shooting Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m., where they found a man dead inside, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Alicia R....
Inside Nova
Broad Run kennel owner accused of animal cruelty won’t face trial
A Broad Run kennel owner will not go on trial this month for five counts of felony animal cruelty, after a Fauquier County judge ruled evidence gathered during a search of her kennel was inadmissible. Irina Barrett was arrested in January 2020, eventually indicted on five animal cruelty charges, and...
Comments / 0