Film Study: Defense vs Kent State

After the pleasure of breaking down the UW offensive performance earlier this week in Film Study, we had the less-enviable job of diving into what the Huskies looked like on defense. There were some stops, there were some takeaways, and there was very good energy. But the tackling was too reminiscent of the past couple seasons, with guys just simply not wrapping up.
Wednesday Dots: Performance under Pressure

Great leaders inspire greatness in others (‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 1 Episode 1) By giving Coach DeBoer the game ball last weekend, it seems the players think that he is a great leader that helped the players and the team to some great results. Football Dots.
Film Study: Offense looks sharp in season opener

The Washington Huskies got things going in 2022 with a spectacular offensive performance, scoring on their first six possessions, with five of those drives ending in touchdowns. Kent State does not have a good defense, so we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. There are still questions about the...
Tuesday Dots: Only The Beginning

Mike Vorel from the Seattle Times shares highlights from the Coach’s press conference on Monday. “This is only the Beginning”.... Much to celebrate after Kalen DeBoer’s first win as a Husky Head Coach but much more to accomplish. Full audio/quotes from Coach Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and...
