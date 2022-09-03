ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

bcinterruption.com

Three Up, Three Down: Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

Listen, it’s not easy to try to come up with a list of positives after losing to Rutgers in excruciating fashion in week one. But we’ll do our best. Looking at the good and the bad from a difficult opener at Alumni Stadium... Three Up:. 1 - Zay...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Pawtucket Native- Top Basketball Prospect Closer To College Decision

Consensus top-50 basketball prospect Isaiah Miranda says he has narrowed down his college choices to eight, including the University of Rhode Island. Miranda announced late Friday night on his social media accounts that he is still considering the Rams, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown, Texas and Connecticut. Miranda just kicked...
PAWTUCKET, RI
collegehoopstoday.com

Providence’s Ed Cooley receives new multi-year contract extension

Providence’s Ed Cooley has received a new multi-year contract extension, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. An official announcement is expected at some point this week. Specific terms of the deal are unknown, but the contract is another symbol of the school’s commitment to ensure that Cooley finishes his...
PROVIDENCE, RI
amateurgolf.com

Holy Cross teammates accomplish rare feat: two albatrosses

Imagine making an albatross only to have your playing partner make one on the same hole?. Christian Emmerich and Owen Egan did just that during a practice round at Blackstone National in Sutton, Mass. Emmerich is a senior at The College of The Holy Cross. Egan is a sophomore. The...
WORCESTER, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven High Press Box Will Be Dedicated to Gil Santos

Fairhaven native Gil Santos, celebrated sports broadcaster, will have the press box overlooking Fairhaven High School's football field dedicated in his honor. The ceremony will take place this Friday, September 9, at 6 p.m., according to his son Mark Santos. "Born and raised in Fairhaven, my father loved his hometown...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Radio Ink

Brothers Team-Up In Boston

IHeartMedia Boston has kicked off a new PM Drive show on WXKS-FM. ‘Mikey V & Frankie V, The VBros’ will air weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on KISS 108. Long-time Kiss 108 on-air host and Assistant Program Director/Music Director Mikey V will join forces with his brother Frankie V and newcomer, Gianna Gravalese for the multiplatform show. Mikey V has been hosting the day-part solo.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares

MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Beer Lovers Won't Find a Better Spot in New England Than in Downtown Worcester

The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.
WORCESTER, MA
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
GRAFTON, MA

