FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
bcinterruption.com
Three Up, Three Down: Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
Listen, it’s not easy to try to come up with a list of positives after losing to Rutgers in excruciating fashion in week one. But we’ll do our best. Looking at the good and the bad from a difficult opener at Alumni Stadium... Three Up:. 1 - Zay...
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly got verbally bodyslammed by a reporter: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not the first college football coach to leave one program for another. He's not even the first to leave before his former team's bowl game. That happens a bunch in college football, and it's not like Notre Dame, of all places, would have had trouble finding his replacement.
msonewsports.com
St. John’s Prep Football Preview with Coach Brian St. Pierre – Player Updates – Preview on Friday’s Home Opener vs. Marshfield
DANVERS (Podcast) The St. John’s Prep football team has high goals for 2022. Some things never change. In an podcast interview head coach Brian St. Pierre updates listeners with player news, a report on training camp, and a preview on Friday’s opener vs. Marshfield in Danvers (7 p.m.).
iheart.com
Pawtucket Native- Top Basketball Prospect Closer To College Decision
Consensus top-50 basketball prospect Isaiah Miranda says he has narrowed down his college choices to eight, including the University of Rhode Island. Miranda announced late Friday night on his social media accounts that he is still considering the Rams, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown, Texas and Connecticut. Miranda just kicked...
collegehoopstoday.com
Providence’s Ed Cooley receives new multi-year contract extension
Providence’s Ed Cooley has received a new multi-year contract extension, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. An official announcement is expected at some point this week. Specific terms of the deal are unknown, but the contract is another symbol of the school’s commitment to ensure that Cooley finishes his...
amateurgolf.com
Holy Cross teammates accomplish rare feat: two albatrosses
Imagine making an albatross only to have your playing partner make one on the same hole?. Christian Emmerich and Owen Egan did just that during a practice round at Blackstone National in Sutton, Mass. Emmerich is a senior at The College of The Holy Cross. Egan is a sophomore. The...
Fairhaven High Press Box Will Be Dedicated to Gil Santos
Fairhaven native Gil Santos, celebrated sports broadcaster, will have the press box overlooking Fairhaven High School's football field dedicated in his honor. The ceremony will take place this Friday, September 9, at 6 p.m., according to his son Mark Santos. "Born and raised in Fairhaven, my father loved his hometown...
Yardbarker
Ed Orgeron had $17.1M reasons to leave LSU: 'What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of?'
Brian Kelly likely has a headache at LSU after the Tigers' heartbreaking last-second loss to Florida State in Week 1. The same probably can't be said for former head coach Ed Orgeron, who's sitting pretty on a pile of cash after his six years with the program. It didn't end...
Radio Ink
Brothers Team-Up In Boston
IHeartMedia Boston has kicked off a new PM Drive show on WXKS-FM. ‘Mikey V & Frankie V, The VBros’ will air weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on KISS 108. Long-time Kiss 108 on-air host and Assistant Program Director/Music Director Mikey V will join forces with his brother Frankie V and newcomer, Gianna Gravalese for the multiplatform show. Mikey V has been hosting the day-part solo.
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
WCVB
Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares
MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Has a New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It
If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on Nov. 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin' Donuts Center in 2001.
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
NECN
Beer Lovers Won't Find a Better Spot in New England Than in Downtown Worcester
The terms “brewpub,” “beer bar” and “gastropub” often get used interchangeably, but there are certainly differences between them. A brewpub is a restaurant/bar with a brewery behind it, typically serving at least some beers that are made on the premises. A beer bar is a watering hole that generally focuses more on beers from a variety of breweries rather than on wine, spirits and mixed drinks. And a gastropub can loosely be defined as a restaurant/bar (or beer bar) that puts more of an emphasis on high-quality food.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Marine veteran among 2 killed in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester. Ryan Diauto was sleeping at his friend’s house on Melbourne Street in Dorchester when he heard shots fired right outside around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. “When I was...
american-rails.com
Grafton & Upton Railroad Company
The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who spends his days giving to community hits on $4,000,000 instant game ticket
If you believe in karma, this story may just be for you as a man who spends his days giving back to his community is now a millionaire. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Richard Bonanno has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Mayhem” $10 instant ticket game.
