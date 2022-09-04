Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/08/22
Warm weather continues for a few more days but the humidity stays low for Southeast Kansas. . Highs could reach the low 90s in parts of Kansas but lows will still be near 60 tonight. Otherwise look for plenty of sunshine. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 9/08/22
The mild weather continues for Northeast Oklahoma for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s from Grand Lake through Vinita. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
Warm Through Saturday, Lows in the 50s Next Week
It will be a little warmer through this week. We will see some patchy fog late tonight but less humid weather Friday and Saturday. Then we see much cooler weather coming in to wrap up the weekend. That northeast wind will keep the dry air in place tomorrow, too. Winds...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
KOCO
Resurfacing on busy Oklahoma road will have big impact in coming weeks
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Oklahoma’s busiest roads will get a little busier overnight. It is just the tip of the iceberg of what is to come. Resurfacing on Interstate 35 will have a big impact over the next few weeks but the state said it’s to keep things from being even worse.
Changes To The Oklahoma Bass Fishing Rules & Regs
Fishing in Oklahoma is a wild tale of man's will over nature. While sport-fishing and species protections have been around since before statehood, it wasn't until the Dust Bowl and Great Depression that authorities looked at our waters as a source of both fun and sustenance. There's a reason people...
KFOR
Next Cold Front Arrives This Weekend
Today will similar to yesterday with highs in the low 90s, sunshine and light northeasterly winds. Tonight will be clear, cool and calm in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees less hot in the upper 80s. Highs will soar to the mid 90s Saturday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will spark storms in northwestern Oklahoma late Saturday and move into central Oklahoma Sunday morning. At this time, models only show isolated storms with low rain totals. A nice cool-down will follow in the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday! The heat dome returns by Wednesday with highs soaring to the mid 90s through the weekend.
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
KOCO
Oklahoma Health Department detects West Nile virus pools in two counties
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it has detected positive West Nile virus pools in two counties in the eastern part of the state. Health officials said the department's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected the pools in Muskogee and Le Flore counties. Multiple weeks of detection in two different counties is an indicator that West Nile virus activity is present in Oklahoma, according to a news release.
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
WHAS 11
Wendy's Ecoli outbreak spreads to Indiana and Kentucky
According to the CDC there are now 11 cases in Indiana and one in Kentucky. This is out of at least 97 illnesses and 43 hospitalizations tied to the outbreak.
KOCO
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
KOCO
Zebra mussels found in 24 bodies of water in Oklahoma
An invasive species is spreading through Oklahoma lakes as zebra mussels were found in 24 bodies of water throughout the state. The state wildlife office confirmed zebra mussels in Eufaula, Hefner and Shawnee Twin lakes. The small creature is known for its striped pattern covering its shell. Zebra mussels might...
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma
When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
Oklahoma woman works to prevent suicide in the Sooner State
According to the CDC, Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for suicide deaths.
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
