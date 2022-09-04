ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Dark chocolate bars that hit the spot

By Annalisa Barbieri
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaxjF_0hheAfNE00
A bargain at £1.40: Asda’s Extra Special Madagascan Dark Chocolate

Occasionally, some restraint is called for. When I need to recalibrate both my taste buds and my insulin levels, I restrict myself to very dark chocolate. Preferably 90% and over, but with some over 80%s getting a look-in. I stop short of almost all 100% though as that, to me, is self-harming by chocolate. Although: see later.

Sticking to 80%+ quells the calorie consumption – it is virtually impossible to gorge on very dark chocolate – and gives me a new appreciation for the cocoa bean. There will be quite a heavy sprinkle of 80%+ mentions in the coming weeks. For now if ever you needed to taste just how different two chocolates can be, try Original Beans Mexican Zoque 88%, £5.95, and Asda’s Extra Special Ugandan 85%, a bargainous £1.40.

Original Beans makes some of the smoothest chocolate out there and the Zoque is described as ‘spirited’. If this were a school student it would never wear uniform properly, break every rule but still, miraculously, pull it out of the bag on exam day. The taste is wild, strong, earthy, uncompromising. The Asda Ugandan is kinder. There’s a smoothness that belies its cocoa content and it’s strangely creamy – definitely the kid that says yes Miss and hands in their homework. It feels weak next to the OB, but if you’re new to very dark chocolate, it’s an excellent place to start.

A quick mention of a 100% bar: Willie’s Pistachio and Date, £2.99. Of course, dates have natural sugars, but this still has 100% credentials. Great if you fancy something a bit more exciting than just a 100% bar.

Follow Annalisa on Twitter @AnnalisaB

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annalisa
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Chocolate#Chocolate Bars#Chocolates#Food Drink#Zoque#Ob
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s

McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

The Trump ‘special master’ ruling violates the principle that no-one is above the law

The best thing one can say about Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision Monday appointing a special master to review the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is that it’s not the end of the world: the Justice Department can continue its investigation of Donald Trump’s apparent theft and retention of highly sensitive defense-related documents, at least those that weren’t seized in the August 6 search. The Washington Post reported that those documents included nuclear secrets of other nations.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

435K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy