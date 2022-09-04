ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lee Johnson wanted to attend Hibs match despite having had surgery

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhBLa_0hhe9myh00

Lee Johnson wanted to attend Hibernian’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock despite having surgery just the day before.

The Easter Road manager underwent an emergency gallbladder procedure on Friday and followed the match from home, while remaining in regular contact with his backroom staff.

Joe Newell’s 10th-minute strike proved the difference between the sides after Killie defender Ash Taylor had been sent off.

Hibs assistant Jamie McAllister led the team in Johnson’s absence and revealed the manager had to be dissuaded from turning up himself to take charge not long after being discharged from hospital.

McAllister said: “I think he’s popped a few stitches! He was on the phone to (first-team coach) David Gray through the game so we were in constant contact.

“He was talking about coming for the game. He texted me on Saturday morning saying he felt a lot better. I told him to stay away and I’d see him next week.

“He said he might pop in next week but his health is the most important thing and he looks after himself.

“It was good (being in charge). It was the management staff as a group but I loved it. I love being on this side and we all – Dave Gray, myself, Adam Owen, Stuart Garden – play a part in that.

“The only thing that changed is that I’ve lost my voice now. I know how the gaffer feels! But I loved it, it was great.”

Derek McInnes praised his players for battling with 10 men for 80 minutes and felt they should have had a penalty after Chris Cadden barged Benjamin Chrisene to the ground late in the first half.

The Kilmarnock manager said: “I thought we should have had a penalty.

“Ben chops inside and drives into the box and Cadden gets nothing on the ball. He bangs into my player and brings him down. It’s maybe not blatant but I actually thought it was a penalty kick.

“So I’m disappointed with that.”

McInnes, though, had no issue with Taylor being sent off for bringing down Martin Boyle just outside the box.

He added: “I’ve no real complaints with that. I thought it was a sending off. I thought maybe Joe Wright was coming round to cover but I thought it was a foul by Ash just outside the box.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Mcinnes
Person
Adam Owen
Person
Chris Cadden
Person
Dave Gray
Person
Martin Boyle
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Ash Taylor
Person
Joe Newell
Person
Jamie Mcallister
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as crowd gathers to mourn Queen

A double rainbow has appeared over Buckingham Palace as members of the public gathered outside to pay their respects to the Queen. People among the thousand-strong crowd outside the Palace gates in central London turned round to take pictures of the rainbow that appeared after a heavy downpour. Buckingham Palace...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibs#Uk#Hibernian#Kilmarnock
newschain

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles. Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly. As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to...
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

First statement from King Charles III in full

This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign...
WORLD
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

How the line of succession looks after the death of the Queen

Here is how the line of the succession to the British throne has changed following the death of the Queen. The Prince of Wales, who was at the top as Elizabeth II’s heir apparent, has acceded to the throne as King. All those below Charles move up one place,...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s coffin to lie in state in keeping with historic tradition

The Queen’s coffin is set to lie in state to allow the public to pay their last respects. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers. During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view in the...
U.K.
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman

A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”. Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double killing

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the killing of a husband and wife in their home, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities in the hours after the shooting and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy