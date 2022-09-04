ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We have to use our alternatives’ says Jurgen Klopp after derby draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
Jurgen Klopp watched his Liverpool side drop more points in a goalless draw away to rivals Everton on Saturday and then revealed he is still needing to carefully manage the minutes of several players.

The absence of several players through injury has been a major factor in Liverpool’s stuttering start to the season – they have now dropped nine points in their opening six Premier League games – and Klopp admitted it is likely to be an issue for a few more weeks.

Midfielders Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita were among seven players unavailable for the match while new signing Arthur Melo was named among the substitutes but, according to Klopp, not deemed ready to play.

Konstantinos Tsimikas started at left-back ahead of Andrew Robertson, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off after an hour to manage his minutes.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was replaced in the draw at Everton (PA) (PA Wire)

“Trent is playing all the time, Robbo (Robertson) is playing all the time and from time to time, like we have in the moment, we have alternatives there so that’s why we have to use them,” Klopp said.

“That’s why we have to use them to bring fresh energy on the pitch, pretty much. It’s nothing to do with his performance, even when I know Trent can play better than today definitely but it’s nothing to do with that.

“We have to get through this period, how it is, because, yes, players are coming back but they have to be reintegrated. We cannot just bring them back to play 90 minutes or whatever, that’s just not possible.

Players are coming back but they have to be reintegrated. We cannot just bring them back to play 90 minutes or whatever, that’s just not possible

“That’s why we need to have a look where we can do the changes and give the game a new dynamic again.”

Darwin Nunez went straight back into the Liverpool side on his return from a three-match suspension, but had a frustrating afternoon as he was unable to convert any of the six chances that came his way.

He was denied by a superb save from Jordan Pickford, who pushed his shot on to the crossbar late in the first half – one of three times Liverpool hit the frame of the goal – but was also guilty of missing the target with two headers from close range.

“He had the start-stop integration, that’s how it is,” Klopp said of the summer signing.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (left) has the confidence of manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“We play all the time, that means we cannot train constantly, he was suspended in a week when we had two or three normal-ish sessions, the rest were individual when he had to do a bit more…

“I know that he will score in these moments in the future, that is clear…No, it is not a concern or whatever, it is just the situation, it is all fine for the moment in that perspective.”

One concern Liverpool did leave Goodison Park with was over Fabio Carvalho, replaced by Firmino at half-time after suffering a dead leg.

“It’s not bad, I think,” Klopp said. “It’s extremely painful, a dead leg in the muscle above the knee. He couldn’t bend the knee because the muscle has swollen up.

“We will have to see how quickly that settles.”

newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as crowd gathers to mourn Queen

A double rainbow has appeared over Buckingham Palace as members of the public gathered outside to pay their respects to the Queen. People among the thousand-strong crowd outside the Palace gates in central London turned round to take pictures of the rainbow that appeared after a heavy downpour. Buckingham Palace...
CELEBRITIES
