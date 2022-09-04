OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. The 14 runs were a season high for Chicago, which has won seven of its last nine games. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits. Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A’s in August, and Eloy Jiménez also homered. Cease (14-6) reached 206 strikeouts for the year, becoming the seventh White Sox pitcher with multiple 200-strikeout seasons. The right-hander allowed three hits and two walks after coming within one out of a no-hitter in his last start against the Minnesota Twins.

