People of Talbot County acquire a treasure

WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council moves toward banning DAF tanks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council revisited the issue of permitting dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within county lines Tuesday night. “We had the option of three bills to choose from. One was the ban of the open air DAF tanks. The second bill to be introduced was one where it would limit the DAF tanks to I2 – the industrial zone,” said Council President John Cannon. “The third bill to be introduced would have the DAF tanks relegated to the A1 district with several text amendments to isolate it in different areas of the county.”
Ocean City Today
Gov employee error at Ocean Pines plant proves costly
The Worcester County Commissioners approved a $540,000 intergovernmental grant for the Public Works Department on Tuesday to pay fees levied against the county by the state because of an Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant problem. In making the request, Public Works Director Dallas Baker told the commissioners the money will...
baltimoremagazine.com
Two Sisters Become the Next Generation to Milk Cows at Broom’s Bloom Dairy
While there has been a drop in the number of dairy farms around the state and country, the 240-acre, nine-generation farm, which dates back to the 1700s, stays productive. Only 15 dairy farms remain in Harford County, compared to 33 in 2002 and 54 in 1997. “It’s a tough environment,”...
WMDT.com
Maryland family needs community support to buy new handicapped van
PRESTON, Del.- Melody Joiner is working tirelessly to make sure her son Christopher Mayo gets to enjoy every bit of life. Whether that’s getting him new toys, like his favorite Doctor Seuss book, or taking him to do his favorite activities. “Even though Christopher is blind and has been...
Wbaltv.com
'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school
ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
Fire Causes $300K In Damage To Global Food Processing Plant In Harford County
New details have been released by the Maryland Fire Marshal after a fire broke out inside a global food processing facility in Harford County and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, first responders were dispatched to Ingrredion in the 4600...
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Counties Fall Behind in Rollout of State Mandated Police Accountability Boards
SALISBURY, Md. - The death of 19-year-old Anton Black while in the custody of the Greensboro Police Department in 2018 led Maryland lawmakers to pass the Police Reform and Accountability Act, or Anton's Law. Part of the legislation requires each county in Maryland to form a civilian police accountability board.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to hold public hearing on proposed White Marsh compost facility
TOWSON, MD—County officials will be holding a public hearing next month to discuss a proposed compost facility in White Marsh. In accordance with the amended Annotated Code of Maryland, Environment Article Section 9-503, the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation is proposing an amendment to the County’s Ten Year Solid Waste Management Plan (“the Plan”) regarding a proposed compost facility at 11235 and 11239 Philadelphia Road in White Marsh.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
The Dispatch
Handy Details Life Experiences, Career In New Book
OCEAN CITY – A longtime fixture in the resort community is embarking on a new venture with the release of his first book. Since retiring from Ocean City Recreation and Parks in 2019, Al “Hondo” Handy has been hard at work writing and publishing his first book, “Defying Expectations: Family, Sports & Recreation. The memoir, which shares his personal and professional experiences, will be celebrated with a book launch scheduled for Sept. 24.
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
talbotspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): Daly Double by Howard Freedlander
Derick and Dina Daly, this year’s recipients of Scouting’s Delmarva District’s Midshore Distinguished Service Award, have created and led Building African American Minds (B.A.A.M.) in Easton, an invaluable community service. When honored on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at B.A.A.M., located at 31 Jowite Street, at...
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall resident, NY Times bestselling author coming to BCPL Perry Hall branch
PERRY HALL, MD—Perry Hall resident and New York Times bestselling author Peggy Rowe is coming to the Baltimore County Public Library. The event will be held 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Perry Hall branch. Rowe will read her latest book, “Vacuuming in...
fox5dc.com
Maryland couple delivers newborn baby in car on side of Route 50 in Bowie on way to hospital
BOWIE, Md. - A Maryland family is all smiles after their newborn baby made an early arrival in their car on the side of the highway on the way to the hospital!. Brian and Michelle Whitehead say they were on the way to the delivery room back on August 30 when they knew time was running out to make it before the baby came.
baltimorebrew.com
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road
WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
