People of Talbot County acquire a treasure

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council revisited the issue of permitting dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within county lines Tuesday night. “We had the option of three bills to choose from. One was the ban of the open air DAF tanks. The second bill to be introduced was one where it would limit the DAF tanks to I2 – the industrial zone,” said Council President John Cannon. “The third bill to be introduced would have the DAF tanks relegated to the A1 district with several text amendments to isolate it in different areas of the county.”

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO