WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO