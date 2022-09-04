Read full article on original website
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Cost of Middletown pool complex project, now a rebuild, increases 200 percent
MIDDLETOWN — Costs associated with renovations to the 64-year-old Veterans Memorial Pool aquatic complex have risen significantly over the past two years — from $2.6 million to nearly $8 million — an increase of 200 percent now that the project is considered a rebuild. Construction on the...
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
1 million-square-foot Cromwell warehouse decision delayed until October
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday tabled until October its decision on a proposal to construct a 1.04-million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset River watershed. Town Planner Stuart Popper said that several agency members had requested more time to review materials associated with...
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford
Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
The bank planning an office building in downtown Danbury wants a 7-year break on tax increases
DANBURY — City leaders are weighing a proposal for a seven-year break on tax increases by a bank that plans to construct its $14 million office building on downtown’s Main Street. The request by the Savings Bank of Danbury to defer increases in property taxes on a structure...
Shelton set to begin road projects
SHELTON — The city Department of Public Works, in coordination with an outside contractor, will begin the milling, and shortly thereafter, the paving of roads this week. Work will be done on Soundview Avenue from Willoughby Road to Route 108 at Huntington Center; Maple Avenue from Meadow Street to Soundview Avenue; and sections of Huntington Street between the Huntington Fire House and Commerce Drive.
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm
NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
Group, state aim to stop demolition of historic Waterside Lane house in Clinton
CLINTON — Residents and the State Historic Preservation Office are working to stop the demolition of a 1785 house on Waterside Lane that is listed with the National Register of Historic Places. The builder on the project says the old house isn’t worth saving — that it would be...
