ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Register Citizen

1 million-square-foot Cromwell warehouse decision delayed until October

CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday tabled until October its decision on a proposal to construct a 1.04-million-square-foot warehouse on 250 acres in the Mattabesset River watershed. Town Planner Stuart Popper said that several agency members had requested more time to review materials associated with...
CROMWELL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Gas Stations#New Britain#Commercial Property#Air Pollution#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Bloomfield#Bloom Hill Farm#Noble Gas Inc
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New downtown apartment building opens in Hartford

Steve Machattie, a clinical social worker and therapist who owns the Charter Oak Family Center in Manchester, talks about National Suicide Prevention Month. Meteorologist Scot Haney expected limited sunshine on Wednesday. He also said a spot shower was possible. Here is his Wednesday mid-morning forecast.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton set to begin road projects

SHELTON — The city Department of Public Works, in coordination with an outside contractor, will begin the milling, and shortly thereafter, the paving of roads this week. Work will be done on Soundview Avenue from Willoughby Road to Route 108 at Huntington Center; Maple Avenue from Meadow Street to Soundview Avenue; and sections of Huntington Street between the Huntington Fire House and Commerce Drive.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm

NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended, ordered to close

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New Haven Police say they are investigating an assault near Yale’s campus as a possible hate crime. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to initial reports, the victim was walking with a group of friends when they bumped...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street

HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy