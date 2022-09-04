Read full article on original website
Ollie Cat
4d ago
Republicans do your homework before elections! Don’t just follow the Kootenai Republican Flyer you get in the mail. I voted against several of their picks! I did not vote for Kovac
2
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Subscribers, help your favorite candidates
When one door closes, the saying goes, another opens. Well, here’s a 3-fer. Now that Labor Day weekend is over, doors to autumn, back-to-school and the launch of election season all swing wide open. Voters, that’s your cue. Over the next two months, the editorial staff of The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Building for the Future'
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho has many challenges, said Gynii Abracosa Gilliam, president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Area Economic Development Corp., and it’s easy to get lost in trying to solve them. “I know that keeps me up at night,” she said Wednesday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set on sweeping code changes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
Gov. Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Marla Polin to the Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday. Polin will replace Judge Harold Clarke, who is retiring on September 30. Since 2008, Polin has operated the Polin Law Office, where she served as a public defender and...
Spokane resumes enforcement of sit and lie ordinance downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing its new sit and lie ordinance in the downtown area effective immediately. Under Spokane's current illegal camping ordinance, camping is not allowed on public property and a person cannot sit or lie on the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
City approves $123M budget
COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved a $123.9 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. It also unanimously approved a two-year contract with Coeur d’Alene firefighters, Local No. 710, International Association of Firefighters. The council approved the budget on a 5-1...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
Coeur d'Alene Press
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF trustee applicant reviews Monday
Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 6 2022
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89
Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.
KHQ Right Now
Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
'Nobody's going to go there' | Trent shelter officially opens to Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue in Spokane is open. This has been anticipated for months as city officials and homeless advocates worked to secure the plan and the funding. On the first day of the Trent Shelter opening, about 20 people moved in. The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development releases Fair Market Rents
FMR's in Washington state for 2023 rose 10%.
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
