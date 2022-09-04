Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Draws 100,000 Signups In 72 Hours
The first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio was officially revealed last week in China and is drawing huge interest from buyers, surpassing 100,000 signups for purchase in the first 72 hours. On September 1st, the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture officially opened an unusual pre-sale period for the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
2023 Chevy Equinox Pricing Revealed
GM Authority has uncovered pricing for the 2023 Chevy Equinox compact crossover, which receives a few changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. The 2023 Chevy Equinox will start at $27,995 for the entry-level LS trim with front-wheel drive, including the $1,395 destination freight charge. Pricing for the LT trim with FWD, meanwhile, has risen to $29,095, while the sporty RS starts at $32,095 and the range-topping Premier starts at $33,195. All-wheel drive can be added to any Chevy Equinox trim for a $1,600 price premium.
2022 Cadillac XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Cadillac vehicles faced limited heated and ventilated seat supply for the 2022 model year, but GM recently began installing these features in certain affected vehicles after the fact. That includes the Cadillac XT6, which is now being retrofitted with heated/ventilated seats at dealerships through a Customer Satisfaction Program. GM dealers...
GM EVs Built At Ramos Arizpe Plant Will Be Exported To 45 Countries
Electric vehicles produced at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico will be exported to roughly 45 countries once production begins at the facility in 2023, the country’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, announced on Twitter last week. GM divulged plans to invest $1 billion in the Ramos...
2023 Chevy Camaro Built Without Hood Insulation
GM will ship certain 2023 Chevy Camaro units to dealerships without under hood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. All Chevy Camaro models that are produced without hood insulation will be indicated as such on the window sticker by the RPO code R8V. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive a credit in exchange for the insulation, however this part can be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date. It’s unclear when the retrofitting process will begin. This change affects all 2022 Chevy Camaro and Camaro Convertible trim levels, including the range-topping ZL1.
GMC Live Virtual Showroom Now Available For Shoppers
GM first launched the online Cadillac Live showroom in Canada before expanding the service to its U.S. customer base in late 2019. Now, the American automaker has extended this technology to the premium GMC brand as well, allowing consumers to connect with a product specialist and receive a walkaround tour of its latest products.
2023 Buick Envision Gets Price Increase Over 2022 Model
GM has introduced price increases to the 2023 Buick Envision lineup, raising the base price of the compact crossover across all trim levels. Going forward, the 2023 Buick Envision will be $1,900 pricier in the base Preferred in mid-grade Essence trim levels, which includes the $1,500 charge for the addition of the mandatory three-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. This essentially equates to a $400 price increase, as the remaining $1,500 expense comes in exchange for additional features/equipment, however there’s no way to get around paying for the OnStar and Connected Services plan.
Widebody C7 Corvette Riding On Ferrada CM2 Wheels: Video
Houston-based aftermarket wheel manufacturer Ferrada has shared a video of a C7 Corvette Stingray fitted with a set of its CM2 concave alloy wheels to its official YouTube channel. This custom yellow C7 Corvette is riding on a set of Ferrada CM2 Concave Madness wheels, which measure 20 inches by...
GM Unveils New Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana
More than a year after showing the first official teaser image of Chevrolet’s smallest pickup in June 2021, General Motors has just released a new teaser for the next-generation Chevy Montana. The automaker launched a new episode of the web series dedicated to the next-generation Chevy Montana’s latest development...
Chevy Traverse Sales Drop To Seventh Place In Segment During Q2 2022
TRAVERSE -54.09% 20,842 45,394 -46.90% 44,306 83,431. In Canada, Chevrolet Traverse deliveries totaled 1,131 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 42 percent compared to 1,955 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Traverse sales decreased about 53 percent to 1,697 units. MODEL...
2024 Chevy Equinox EV Makes Official Debut
GM CEO Mary Barra debuted the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV on CBS Mornings today after the automaker first teased the compact crossover earlier this year. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will come standard with a single Ultium Drive electric motor powering the front wheels rated at 210 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque. An option ‘eAWD’ system will also be offered, which is rated at 290 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque.
GM Issues Fix For 2022 Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Transmission Malfunction Message
GM has released a service update for certain 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV over an issue related to the transmission. The problem: in affected Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models, the driver information center (DIC) may display a malfunction indicator light (MIL) along with the message “Service Transmission, Unable to Shift,” or “Service Transmission Now, Unable to Shift Soon.”
Blacklake XT1 To Be Built On Refreshed Chevy Silverado 1500
Chevy Silverado fans looking for a custom prerunner-style pickup to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor can turn to Michigan-based aftermarket performance company Blacklake, which is set to offer the Blacklake XT1 based on the refreshed Chevy Silverado 1500. “This is a truck built for the true...
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In September 2022
For September 2022, a Chevy Tahoe lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. Local market leases are also available on other 2022 Tahoe models. No other incentives are available.
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Super Cruise Unavailable To Order
GM introduced brand-new generational overhauls for the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban with the 2021 model year, with the latest 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban offering a variety of important updates and changes. Among these is the addition of the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system as an optional extra, but now, GM Authority has learned that Super Cruise is in fact unavailable to order for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban.
Artist Imagines Custom C8 Corvette Z06 On Vossen Wheels
In addition to packing in a ton of performance for relatively little outlay, the C8 Corvette Z06 is also a complete head-turner, offering oodles of curb appeal right out of the box. That said, customizers are always looking to add a bespoke spin to the latest and greatest, and with that in mind, we’re checking out this C8 Corvette Z06 riding a set of aftermarket Vossen wheels.
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison In Summit White: First Real-World Photos
GM unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison last month, offering up a fresh off-roader pickup truck built in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). Now, we’re getting our first look at the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison out in the real world with the following GM Authority photos.
Goodyear Expands ElectricDrive Tire Line, Fits Chevy Bolt And Volt
As the auto industry moves towards an all-electric future, tire companies are stepping up with new rubber specifically designed for EV applications. That includes Goodyear, which recently announced the all-new Goodyear ElectricDrive all-season tire, as well as a pair of new tire sizes for the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT ultra-high performance tire.
2022 Chevy Colorado Extended Cab And ZR2 Production To End Earlier Than Planned
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the final model year for the second-generation pickup truck, with the third-gen model dropping in with the 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that production of 2022 Chevy Colorado Extended Cab models, along with the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 Bison, will end a bit sooner than originally planned.
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up Two Percent In August 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales grew two percent to 2,371 units in August 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the seventh best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Volkswagen, Fiat, Renault, Peugeot and Ford. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units.
