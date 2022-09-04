ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

4d ago

dying laughing🤣. Maybe the "confused" shouldn't be out driving. Lanes marked clearly, ohh wait, is it because they can't pass and be in front now?🤣🤣🤣

Coeur d'Alene Press

9/11 memorial ceremony

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at noon Sunday, at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene. This is a free event and is open to all. The memorial ceremony is in remembrance of the citizens...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

East Sherman pilot project in Coeur d’Alene ends

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the “Activate East Sherman” pilot project on the 1600 block of East Sherman began in 2018, it was slated as temporary. Four years later, it’s finally going away, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It outlived its...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Traffic
Coeur d'Alene Press

Series targets challenges of life in North Idaho

COEUR d'ALENE — A new six-session documentary and discussion series that includes a look at racism, poverty and growth kicks off Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “Many of us live and work here in North Idaho, but do not know what has...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Just as bad as Seattle’: City of Spokane will enforce sit-and-lie ordinance as people ask for change

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is resuming enforcement of its sit-and-lie ordinance in the downtown area. The ordinance prohibits people from sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight. It impacts the area from Maple to Division and I-90 to Spokane Falls Boulevard. The ordinance gives specific prohibitions and exceptions for enforcement, including when...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Vandalism at its worst

COEUR d'ALENE — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to our staff this is the worst we have ever seen," he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89

Gladys Marie (Call) Benson, 89, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Grey Eagle, Minn., to William (Bill) Call and Marie (Barrett) Call Williams. In the spring of 1936, the Calls moved to beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She and her four siblings, Russell Call (deceased), Lorraine (Charles Lovell) (deceased), Elaine (Norm Hockering) (deceased), and Dorothy (John Jessick) (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Benson; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Ida Benson of Dalton Gardens; June and Jerry Miguta of Coeur d’Alene; Jack and Maxine Benson of Philipsburg, Montana; Harold and Nelda Benson of Worley; Marilyn Lenz of Post Falls, and Tom of Anchorage, Alaska.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crews battle to bring fires under control

SANDPOINT — Despite helicopters making water drops, which helped slow the spread on Kootenai River Complex, associated fires have burned almost 11,000 acres. Crews are conducing structure assessments to reinforce protection on private property on the Westside Road. In addition, Work has also begun to prepare old forest rounds to prepare a check line to slow the fire's spread.
SANDPOINT, ID
inlander.com

What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments

The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices

DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA

