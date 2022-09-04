Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
9/11 memorial ceremony
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at noon Sunday, at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene. This is a free event and is open to all. The memorial ceremony is in remembrance of the citizens...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Building for the Future'
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho has many challenges, said Gynii Abracosa Gilliam, president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Area Economic Development Corp., and it’s easy to get lost in trying to solve them. “I know that keeps me up at night,” she said Wednesday.
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley reaches out to homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley recently opted out of the scramble by area agencies to meet a 30-day deadline set by the Department of Commerce to submit plans for relocation of a large homeless encampment on state land. The city was in the process of developing its own...
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
N. Spokane house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials
SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured in an early morning house fire in North Spokane. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the home on Walnut St and Everett after a caller reported seeing an adult and child evacuating. People inside were first alerted when a front window broke from an exterior fire. A smoke detector was also activated when...
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
KHQ Right Now
Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
inlander.com
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments
The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
KHQ Right Now
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Coeur d'Alene Press
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
East Sherman pilot project in Coeur d’Alene ends
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When the “Activate East Sherman” pilot project on the 1600 block of East Sherman began in 2018, it was slated as temporary. Four years later, it’s finally going away, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It outlived its...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 6 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 CITY OF FERNAN LAKE, IDAHO Notice is hereby given that the City Council of City of Fernan Lake, Kootenai County, Idaho will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the proposed amendment to the budget for the fiscal period October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50-1002, Idaho Code. The hearing will be held at the COEUR D ALENE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 702 E. FRONT AVENUE, COEUR D ALENE, ID 83814, 5:30 p.m. on September 12, 2022. All interested residents are invited to appear and show cause, if any, why such budget should or should not be adopted. ACTUAL BUDGETED PROPOSED REVENUE FY 20-21 FY 21-22 FY 22-23 Property Tax Levy 42,984 45,667 47,032 Franchise 1,681 1,700 1,800 Interest 124 260 260 State Revenue Sharing 25,173 24,211 28,512 Building Dept 11,055 500 500 Street Fund 12,378 8,116 8,117 Sewer Fund 64,873 69,751 88,142 Carryover Funds 9,612 4,442 4,442 Sewer LID 20,000 180,000 180,000 TOTAL REVENUE 187,880 334,647 358,805 EXPENSES General & Admin 36,291 53,567 49,817 Planning & Zoning 6,600 6,900 6,900 Street Fund 17,645 27,466 32,466 Sewer Fund 32,208 34,510 66,742 Sewer LID 0 180,000 180,000 TOTAL EXPENSES 92,744 302,443 335,925 The City of Fernan Lake intended to use its foregone levying authority for possible use of foregone not to exceed $12,840 for the purpose of road improvements during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The City of Fernan only used $3,228 during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, $0 during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, $5,170 during the 2020-2021 fiscal year and $0 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The remaining $4,442 will be carried over and used for road improvements during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed expenditures and revenues for the fiscal year 2022-2023 have been tentatively approved by the City Council. Cindy Espe, Clerk & Nicole Potter, Treasurer Legal#9368 AD#556405 August 30, September 6, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58
Robert Rodric Romero Jr, 58, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Robert was born Aug. 25, 1964, to Nancy and Robert Romero Sr in Yuba City, Calif. After graduating from Yuba City High School, Robert went on to college at Chico State. He went on to attend the University of Idaho Law school in Moscow, Idaho, meeting lifelong friends.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Timothy Joseph Waters, 70
Tim Waters left this earth peacefully on September 1st after a long battle with COPD. He fought the disease on his own terms and avoided being hospitalized until the end. Tim was born in Coeur d’Alene to Warren and Dorothy Waters, joining sister Vici. He attended St. Thomas Elementary and was in the last graduating class from IHM in 1971, where he excelled at sports (if not so much in the classroom!). In 1972 he married Melanie Koep and they welcomed son Ben in 1976 and daughter Susie in 1979 before later divorcing. In 1987 he met Tori who he nicknamed Princess and after a whirlwind 17-year courtship they married in 2004.
Coeur d'Alene Press
School districts could qualify for emergency levies
Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
