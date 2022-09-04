Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
School districts could qualify for emergency levies
Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Failure points to bigger issues
Now that the public has narrowly and negatively spoken, it’s time to consider why. I suggest that the key lies in the voting public’s inability to understand why a funding deferral exists in the first place. To my memory, this was addressed by the superintendent in singular fashion: money budgeted for Maintenance and Safety was spent on other things. This excuse without much greater detail, was, and forever likely will be, a dagger in the heart of further levy requests for maintenance and safety, or whatever, as it should be.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF trustee applicant reviews Monday
Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
It’s Official–OSPI Wants Free Meals for All K-12 Students
Chris Reykdal, the Superintendent of Public Instruction in WA state, basically wants to extend the current Federal free meal program that was in effect during COVID, except the state will foot the bill. OSPI introduces a proposal for free meals for all K-12 public school students in WA. During the...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. […] The post Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Building for the Future'
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho has many challenges, said Gynii Abracosa Gilliam, president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Area Economic Development Corp., and it’s easy to get lost in trying to solve them. “I know that keeps me up at night,” she said Wednesday.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
‘It’s stressful’: Parents and students in Spokane face confusion over school bus system
SPOKANE, Wash.– Students in Spokane return to class this week. Some families are still confused by the school bus system. “It’s stressful,” said Marisa Caru, a parent who sends her kid to Salk Middle School. “Stressful for parents and stressful for kiddo.”. It was a day...
inlander.com
Amelia Clark agrees not to return to leadership role with the Spokane Regional Health District in order to close investigation
Amelia Clark, who, until this month, was the administrative officer of the Spokane Regional Health District, reached an agreement with the Washington State Board of Health to never again hold the top leadership position at the district. Clark has already left her role with the health district for a job...
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Head out and get to know Idaho's alpine lakes
Idaho is unique in having abundant opportunities available to get away from crowds and explore the high country filled with alpine lakes. But, you may ask, how will I get to one of these high mountain gems? Well, the first place to start is refer to Idaho Fish and Game’s Alpine Lake Fishing resource. From there, you can decide on what type of experience you are seeking; whether it’s a one day trip, multi-day adventure, or weeklong expedition. After that, then you can decide what type of travel is necessary to reach your destination.
Idaho State Police Is Hiring & Paying A BIG Starting Salary
High-paying jobs are hard to come by these days. It's even harder to find a job that allows you to pay the bills and is fulfilling. Until now!. The Idaho State Police are looking to hire new troopers in 2022 and beyond, and the pay is very competitive. Captain Chris...
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
KIVI-TV
Zions Bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival over planned children's drag event
Zions Bank pulled its sponsorship from the 2022 Boise Pride Festival over a planned Drag Kids performance. In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Zions Bank officials announced they were "unaware of the event's activities involving children/minors" and have pulled participation from the 2022 event. "Over the years, Zions...
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
MyNorthwest.com
WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee
Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
