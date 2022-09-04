Idaho is unique in having abundant opportunities available to get away from crowds and explore the high country filled with alpine lakes. But, you may ask, how will I get to one of these high mountain gems? Well, the first place to start is refer to Idaho Fish and Game’s Alpine Lake Fishing resource. From there, you can decide on what type of experience you are seeking; whether it’s a one day trip, multi-day adventure, or weeklong expedition. After that, then you can decide what type of travel is necessary to reach your destination.

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO