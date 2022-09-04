ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 3

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

School districts could qualify for emergency levies

Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SCHOOL LEVY: Failure points to bigger issues

Now that the public has narrowly and negatively spoken, it’s time to consider why. I suggest that the key lies in the voting public’s inability to understand why a funding deferral exists in the first place. To my memory, this was addressed by the superintendent in singular fashion: money budgeted for Maintenance and Safety was spent on other things. This excuse without much greater detail, was, and forever likely will be, a dagger in the heart of further levy requests for maintenance and safety, or whatever, as it should be.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF trustee applicant reviews Monday

Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
POST FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Coeur D'alene, ID
Education
State
Idaho State
idahofreedom.org

Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
BOISE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering

COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
HAYDEN, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief.  Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna.  […] The post Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#K12
Idaho State Journal

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Building for the Future'

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho has many challenges, said Gynii Abracosa Gilliam, president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Area Economic Development Corp., and it’s easy to get lost in trying to solve them. “I know that keeps me up at night,” she said Wednesday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Coeur d'Alene Press

Head out and get to know Idaho's alpine lakes

Idaho is unique in having abundant opportunities available to get away from crowds and explore the high country filled with alpine lakes. But, you may ask, how will I get to one of these high mountain gems? Well, the first place to start is refer to Idaho Fish and Game’s Alpine Lake Fishing resource. From there, you can decide on what type of experience you are seeking; whether it’s a one day trip, multi-day adventure, or weeklong expedition. After that, then you can decide what type of travel is necessary to reach your destination.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
IDAHO STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee

Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy