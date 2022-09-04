NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 CITY OF FERNAN LAKE, IDAHO Notice is hereby given that the City Council of City of Fernan Lake, Kootenai County, Idaho will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the proposed amendment to the budget for the fiscal period October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50-1002, Idaho Code. The hearing will be held at the COEUR D ALENE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 702 E. FRONT AVENUE, COEUR D ALENE, ID 83814, 5:30 p.m. on September 12, 2022. All interested residents are invited to appear and show cause, if any, why such budget should or should not be adopted. ACTUAL BUDGETED PROPOSED REVENUE FY 20-21 FY 21-22 FY 22-23 Property Tax Levy 42,984 45,667 47,032 Franchise 1,681 1,700 1,800 Interest 124 260 260 State Revenue Sharing 25,173 24,211 28,512 Building Dept 11,055 500 500 Street Fund 12,378 8,116 8,117 Sewer Fund 64,873 69,751 88,142 Carryover Funds 9,612 4,442 4,442 Sewer LID 20,000 180,000 180,000 TOTAL REVENUE 187,880 334,647 358,805 EXPENSES General & Admin 36,291 53,567 49,817 Planning & Zoning 6,600 6,900 6,900 Street Fund 17,645 27,466 32,466 Sewer Fund 32,208 34,510 66,742 Sewer LID 0 180,000 180,000 TOTAL EXPENSES 92,744 302,443 335,925 The City of Fernan Lake intended to use its foregone levying authority for possible use of foregone not to exceed $12,840 for the purpose of road improvements during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The City of Fernan only used $3,228 during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, $0 during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, $5,170 during the 2020-2021 fiscal year and $0 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The remaining $4,442 will be carried over and used for road improvements during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed expenditures and revenues for the fiscal year 2022-2023 have been tentatively approved by the City Council. Cindy Espe, Clerk & Nicole Potter, Treasurer Legal#9368 AD#556405 August 30, September 6, 2022.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO