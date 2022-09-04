Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Failure points to bigger issues
Now that the public has narrowly and negatively spoken, it’s time to consider why. I suggest that the key lies in the voting public’s inability to understand why a funding deferral exists in the first place. To my memory, this was addressed by the superintendent in singular fashion: money budgeted for Maintenance and Safety was spent on other things. This excuse without much greater detail, was, and forever likely will be, a dagger in the heart of further levy requests for maintenance and safety, or whatever, as it should be.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF trustee applicant reviews Monday
Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
Coeur d'Alene Press
School districts could qualify for emergency levies
Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Ybarra Makes One Last Push for Teacher Pay, Raises for Staffers
BOISE - In her eighth and final budget request, state superintendent Sherri Ybarra is pushing for additional pay raises for teachers and staffers. Ybarra is proposing an additional $158.7 million for K-12 — a 6.9% increase for the budget year beginning July 1. Nearly half of the new money would go into pay raises.
idahofreedom.org
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
KIVI-TV
Zions Bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival over planned children's drag event
Zions Bank pulled its sponsorship from the 2022 Boise Pride Festival over a planned Drag Kids performance. In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Zions Bank officials announced they were "unaware of the event's activities involving children/minors" and have pulled participation from the 2022 event. "Over the years, Zions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Building for the Future'
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho has many challenges, said Gynii Abracosa Gilliam, president and CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Area Economic Development Corp., and it’s easy to get lost in trying to solve them. “I know that keeps me up at night,” she said Wednesday.
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. […] The post Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Families need care — employers can help
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing set on sweeping code changes
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners are slated to hear potentially sweeping changes to two sections of county code today at 1:30 p.m. The numerous changes to Chapters 2 and 6 of the Bonner County Revised Code, which are not elaborated in the notice, address several appeal and application processes regarding county land use policy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho State Police Is Hiring & Paying A BIG Starting Salary
High-paying jobs are hard to come by these days. It's even harder to find a job that allows you to pay the bills and is fulfilling. Until now!. The Idaho State Police are looking to hire new troopers in 2022 and beyond, and the pay is very competitive. Captain Chris...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Council to consider firefighters' contract
COEUR d'ALENE — The City Council is expected to approve a two-year contract with Coeur d’Alene firefighters when it meets tonight. It is also expected to approve a lateral hiring process to attract experienced paramedic level candidates within the fire department. The negotiated agreement with Local No. 710,...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Sponsors begin to drop after Idaho Republican Party blasts Boise Pride Festival
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children. Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 6 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 CITY OF FERNAN LAKE, IDAHO Notice is hereby given that the City Council of City of Fernan Lake, Kootenai County, Idaho will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the proposed amendment to the budget for the fiscal period October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50-1002, Idaho Code. The hearing will be held at the COEUR D ALENE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 702 E. FRONT AVENUE, COEUR D ALENE, ID 83814, 5:30 p.m. on September 12, 2022. All interested residents are invited to appear and show cause, if any, why such budget should or should not be adopted. ACTUAL BUDGETED PROPOSED REVENUE FY 20-21 FY 21-22 FY 22-23 Property Tax Levy 42,984 45,667 47,032 Franchise 1,681 1,700 1,800 Interest 124 260 260 State Revenue Sharing 25,173 24,211 28,512 Building Dept 11,055 500 500 Street Fund 12,378 8,116 8,117 Sewer Fund 64,873 69,751 88,142 Carryover Funds 9,612 4,442 4,442 Sewer LID 20,000 180,000 180,000 TOTAL REVENUE 187,880 334,647 358,805 EXPENSES General & Admin 36,291 53,567 49,817 Planning & Zoning 6,600 6,900 6,900 Street Fund 17,645 27,466 32,466 Sewer Fund 32,208 34,510 66,742 Sewer LID 0 180,000 180,000 TOTAL EXPENSES 92,744 302,443 335,925 The City of Fernan Lake intended to use its foregone levying authority for possible use of foregone not to exceed $12,840 for the purpose of road improvements during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The City of Fernan only used $3,228 during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, $0 during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, $5,170 during the 2020-2021 fiscal year and $0 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The remaining $4,442 will be carried over and used for road improvements during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed expenditures and revenues for the fiscal year 2022-2023 have been tentatively approved by the City Council. Cindy Espe, Clerk & Nicole Potter, Treasurer Legal#9368 AD#556405 August 30, September 6, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
$60,000 worth of turkeys
COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
Spokane resumes enforcement of sit and lie ordinance downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing its new sit and lie ordinance in the downtown area effective immediately. Under Spokane's current illegal camping ordinance, camping is not allowed on public property and a person cannot sit or lie on the...
KHQ Right Now
Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
Comments / 3