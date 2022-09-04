ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

PF trustee applicant reviews Monday

Five applicants seeking to fill a vacancy on the Post Falls School Board will be interviewed during a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The Zone 3 vacancy was created when former Trustee Bonnie Beaulieu resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She was first appointed to the board in 2011.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

School districts could qualify for emergency levies

Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Vandalism at its worst

COEUR d'ALENE — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to our staff this is the worst we have ever seen," he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

9/11 memorial ceremony

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Black Sheep Sporting Goods to host a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at noon Sunday, at the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d'Alene. This is a free event and is open to all. The memorial ceremony is in remembrance of the citizens...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering

COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

$60,000 worth of turkeys

COEUR d'ALENE — The nonprofit Turkeys and More is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for 1,800 turkeys to help families this Thanksgiving. "We know the need this year is going to be even more than it was before," said Evalyn Adams, vice president and coordinator. She said they're...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Notices

DAVIS, Olin, 83, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died July 16, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1938 in Portales, N.M. A Celebration of Life will be September 24th at 11 a.m. at The Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. Fourth St., CdA (Across from CHS). The dress will be casual with refreshments served afterward.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Council to consider firefighters' contract

COEUR d'ALENE — The City Council is expected to approve a two-year contract with Coeur d’Alene firefighters when it meets tonight. It is also expected to approve a lateral hiring process to attract experienced paramedic level candidates within the fire department. The negotiated agreement with Local No. 710,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer and kidnapping woman

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was sentenced to over 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer, kidnapping and raping a woman. Warren J. Pittman was sentenced to 23 years and four months by a judge after being found guilty of first degree rape, first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, stealing a car and first degree criminal impersonation on July 21.
SPOKANE, WA

