Bitcoin [BTC] investors did not expect that the king of cryptocurrencies would have any other plans despite a bullish start on 6 September. Unfortunately, the coin was unconcerned about the excitement and fell from its initial high of $19,979 to trade at $18,739 at press time. This price was the lowest BTC had hit since going below $18,000 on 6 June.

