Bitcoin loses key dominance support in 4 years, but here’s the catch
Bitcoin [BTC] appears to be on the losing side of the crypto market as altcoins gain momentum. With the Merge and Vasil hardfork coming up, Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA] are increasingly getting into the spotlight. This leaves Bitcoin with a stern downward pressure as it tackles its way through...
3X Long Bitcoin Token Price Prediction 2032, will BULL’s price hit $115,500.845?
Over the course of time 3X Long Bitcoin Token’s ecosystem has always been eventful. BULL started its journey at $87.77 on 7th September 2022 and has pumped by 10.607% over the course of the past 0 months and 2 days. 3X Long Bitcoin Token’s price prediction for 2032 is...
Fantom: Assessing the chances of a 20% plunge in September
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom has traded within a range since the sharp drop in early May. This four-month-old range was yet to be broken. In the past ten days, the price moved beneath the mid-point of the aforementioned range.
How Ether mining pool operators are doing ahead of Merge
Ethereum miners continue to travel on a difficult road leading towards the much-anticipated ETH Merge. Here’s a brief check of how renowned miners are dealing with this ticking (time) bomb. To-d0 list check. ETH miners would soon be replaced with PoS validators, which could cut the ETH network consumption...
Decoding Ethereum Classic’s unprecedented gains and what lies ahead
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] had a tumultuous start to the trading week. On 5 September, the king of crypto reached a high of $20,180 and a low of $19,630. A few hours prior to writing, BTC had surged from $19.8k to $20.1k.
Shiba Inu holders should brace for potentially big move after…
Shiba Inu [SHIB] price action delivers a major price move every once in a while. It has been relatively dormant until the end of August. But there was a notable increase in price activity in the first week of September. New observations indicate an increase in whale activity as the...
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
Ethereum [ETH] issuance concerns addressed ahead of the Merge
Ethereum [ETH] has been attracting interest from the majority of the crypto community lately. This is mostly due to the upcoming release of the Merge. However, the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has also led to intense questions surrounding ETH issuance. A recent analysis from Glassnode addressed this conundrum surrounding Ether...
NFT market has a savior, and no it’s not ‘Apes’ or ‘Birds’ this time
The last few weeks have not only been a tough time for the crypto market, but also for the NFT market as a whole. With sales and floor prices plummeting to new lows, some of the best-performing NFT groups were at their lowest. A sad sob story here?. In a...
Litecoin [LTC]: Your take-profit targets can be a revisit of this area
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Coinglass data showed $364 million worth of liquidations over the past 24 hours. This came in the wake of a 7% drop in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price within the past day.
Bitcoin plunges below $19K, leads <$1T market decline but...
Bitcoin [BTC] investors did not expect that the king of cryptocurrencies would have any other plans despite a bullish start on 6 September. Unfortunately, the coin was unconcerned about the excitement and fell from its initial high of $19,979 to trade at $18,739 at press time. This price was the lowest BTC had hit since going below $18,000 on 6 June.
Why Ethereum stands at last spot in staking race of PoS chains
What would happen to staking rewards on the post-merge Ethereum [ETH] proof-of-stake blockchain? Any idea? Consider the following scenario then. Staking is one of the most awaited features of the post-Merge Ethereum network. According to IntoTheBlock, initial estimates claimed staking would give users between 12% and 15% in rewards. However, it seems like the percentage would fall lower after the Merge.
Binance delists major stablecoins in favor of BUSD but here’s the catch
In a recent announcement, Binance stated that existing USDC, USDP and TUSD balances in user accounts will be delisted on 29 September. These balances on user accounts will be then automatically converted to BUSD. Additionally, Binance will end the trading pairs of these stablecoins against BUSD and USDT as well...
Key BTC mining pools’ crisis and everything you need to know
Bitcoin [BTC] miners, despite some bullish instances of mining operations, continue to face heavy losses. But things might just have gone from bad to worse. Here, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate might just have triggered this move. Can’t pool-in anymore. Poolin, one of the...
Bitcoin investors brace for a short-term bullish bounce for these reasons
The Bitcoin [BTC] tide is changing once again after starting the week on a very bearish note. This time it looks like we might just get a bit of a relief rally. This is especially now that whales are re-accumulating after a noteworthy discount. BTC whale activity increased in the...
USDT: Binance action spurs >$15B gap but battle is not yet over
Circle [USDC] has kept Tether [USDT] on its toes in the stablecoin superiority fight since the start of 2022. However, the recent Binance decision to convert other stablecoins except for USDT to Binance USD [BUSD] has dealt USDC’s mission a big blow. A few days after the exchange announcement,...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] can offer short-term trading opportunity here
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has a market cap of $6.7 billion, despite being dubbed a meme coin. Long-term investors in crypto are not likely to be enthused by the prospects of Shiba Inu.
ETH’s options OI surges by >$4B – Here’s what it could mean for you
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin saw a major decline below the $1,600 support similar to Bitcoin [BTC]. ETH even dived below $1,550 before the bulls tried to take a stand but failed. Despite the lack of real fireworks in ETH, open interest in futures markets continues to see unprecedented levels.
Bitcoin Tops $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, surpassing the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, moving past the $1,700 mark on Friday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning. Ravencoin...
