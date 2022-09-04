In 2011, A16Z cofounder and general partner Marc Andreesen famously said, “Software is eating the world.” He was right; 11 years later, it has completely devoured it. Now, investors are wondering what the next megatrend is going to be that completely changes the way we live. With advances in computing power and global crises accelerating the need for innovative new technologies, startups commercializing scientific breakthroughs in energy, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, and human augmentation are poised to be the next wave of companies that “eat the world.”

