Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
LinkedIn’s new ‘postures matrix’ is shaping how its new headquarters handles hybrid work
The era of hybrid work came at an awkward time for LinkedIn. The professional networking company was deep in the midst of a design for its new headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, when the pandemic upended almost everything about how the company envisioned its new offices. “Prior to the pandemic, the...
Apple event: What you couldn’t see or hear on the livestream
Today, I drove an hour down to Cupertino to watch a movie. It was actually a series of shorts about iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, and it played in a cinema called the Steve Jobs Theater. It was a good movie. Better than expected. Apple’s fall product reveal was the...
What every C-suite executive needs to know about Customer Data Platforms
Chances are you’ve been approached in the last year by a myriad of Customer Data Platform (CDP) providers. But what is a CDP, and do you need one?. In a nutshell, CDPs are marketing solutions aimed at improving how data is acquired and used to create better experiences for people and better performance for brands.
Can new technology tell if you’re lying on LinkedIn?
At its last count, LinkedIn says it has around 850 million members worldwide. However, unless a user takes the time to fill out a form identifying fake or inaccurate information about an imposter account, it’s nearly impossible for the social media platform to determine whether profiles contain false claims about a person’s education or employment. One survey found that 34% of LinkedIn profiles contain inaccurate or misleading information.
These sites offer thousands of free online classes on just about everything
Love is a strange thing. For instance, I love my three young children. On the other hand, I also love when they go back to school each fall. I also, in my mid-forties, still love learning. So about this time each year, as all the kids are heading back to class, I get inspired myself to go back to school, as it were—from the comfort of my desk.
Gen Z smartphone addiction can boost compulsive buying—but businesses can help them kick the habit
People born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s—so-called generation Z—face many financial challenges, from more expensive housing to lower wages. Many are already delaying life plans such as buying a home and saving for retirement as a result. But recent research on the connection between smartphone addiction and compulsive buying behavior in this age group shows the potential for even more financial damage.
Can Hebbia build a better Google? This ‘neural search engine’ wants to reinvent the algorithm
In the realm of search engines, there’s a holy grail. Think human intelligence, as if you were telling your question to a friend—but the friend exists through the computer screen and in the digital ether, a pansophical internet librarian who will rummage through virtual bookshelves to retrieve the answers you seek.
VCs will need deeper technical due diligence capabilities
In 2011, A16Z cofounder and general partner Marc Andreesen famously said, “Software is eating the world.” He was right; 11 years later, it has completely devoured it. Now, investors are wondering what the next megatrend is going to be that completely changes the way we live. With advances in computing power and global crises accelerating the need for innovative new technologies, startups commercializing scientific breakthroughs in energy, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, and human augmentation are poised to be the next wave of companies that “eat the world.”
A showdown between an ad tech firm and the FTC will test the limits of U.S. privacy law
Who gets to know where you are? The question is at the heart of a new lawsuit by the US Federal Trade Commission against a little-known Idaho-based ad tech company, Kochava, which regulators accuse of unfairly selling the timestamped location information of millions of Americans. But before government lawyers could file suit last week, the company sued the FTC, calling the agency’s structure unconstitutional and claiming the company broke no laws. The back-and-forth has set up a showdown that could shape the future of our location privacy.
