“Players are exploited right and left!” Victoria Azarenka disgusted by the treatment of young players by coaches after Fiona Ferro’s case

Read full article on original website
Sharon Miles
3d ago
Parents are in charge of young players You can't expect the Tennis Associates to monitor players 24 and 7. Parents are the ones that hire coaches. Parents must ask questions and set boundaries.
Reply
3
Related
Frances Tiafoe unites tennis stars in protest but feels some people don't want Black players to succeed
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
A player stalled a primetime US Open match so a ball person could trap and safely remove a bug on the court
Danielle Collins is a noted animal lover with a reputation for ensuring bugs are "properly moved" while she plays, analysts calling her match said.
My abusive ex-boyfriend ruined my relationship with tennis for almost two decades. Watching Serena Williams in the US Open helped me love it again.
After a tumultuous relationship with a tennis player, I couldn't watch tennis for almost 20 years. Serena Williams brought back my love of the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serena Williams Announces the Death of Her Beloved Dog Lauerlei: 'She Lived a Long Long Life'
Serena Williams is mourning the death of her dog, Lauerlei. The tennis legend, 40, shared on Instagram Saturday that her canine companion had died the day prior. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a carousel of sweet images of Lauerlei throughout the years.
PETS・
Frances Tiafoe stepped out in a Serena Williams GOAT hoodie at the US Open before beating Rafael Nadal
"She's definitely the reason why I think I can do the things that I'm doing," Tiafoe told ESPN during an interview in which he also wore the hoodie.
Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure
The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
American Frances Tiafoe Beats Rafael Nadal At U.S. Open And Loses It Afterward
The 24-year-old reveled in the joy that his parents, who emigrated from Sierra Leone, felt in watching him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well
Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
'Should anyone be surprised?': Lionel Messi whips fans into a frenzy as the forward appears to be the only PSG player with the club's sponsor 'GOAT' on his sleeve as they warmed up for Juventus clash
Lionel Messi fans were left delighted after the Argentine superstar appeared to be the only PSG player who had 'GOAT' written on his warm up top ahead of the Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday night. Fashion brand GOAT, described as a 'next generation lifestyle platform', agreed a multi-year...
UEFA・
CBS Sports
US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe defeats Andrey Rublev, becomes first American man to reach semifinals since 2006
Frances Tiafoe took down Andrey Rublev in straight sets Wednesday during the US Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first American man to make the tournament's semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006. The 24-year-old from Maryland is also the first African-American man to make the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972.
SkySports
US Open: Frances Tiafoe through to a Grand Slam semi-final on home soil after beating Andrey Rublev
Frances Tiafoe followed up his victory over Rafael Nadal by beating Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals for 16 years. Not since Andy Roddick in 2006 has a home player reached the last four in the men's singles, and Tiafoe is attempting to become the first home champion since Roddick won his only Grand Slam title in 2003.
John McEnroe grapples with his legacy as tennis' bad boy
John McEnroe is remembered as one of the most talented — and hotheaded — tennis players of all time. Over the course of his career, he won 155 combined titles — more than any man in the game's modern era. McEnroe says a formative moment of his...
Fox News
US Open 2022: Coco Gauff loses to Caroline Garcia in straight sets
Coco Gauff’s US Open run is over as she lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. Gauff, the 18-year-old American, fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 as France’s Garcia didn’t allow her any breathing room in this one. In fact, Garcia has yet to lose a set so far in this tournament.
SkySports
US Open: Caroline Garcia stuns Coco Gauff to reach first Grand Slam semi-final
Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open. Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world No 1 when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros, the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.
Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
ESPN
From Caroline Garcia to Frances Tiafoe, it's a 20-somethings resurgence at the US Open
NEW YORK -- Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur were both 16 years old when they first played against one another at a Grand Slam event. A year later they met again with a spot in a major junior final on the line. As heralded young players who frequently made deep...
FOX Sports
Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in '06
NEW YORK (AP) — About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded...
Comments / 11