BONNERS FERRY — Badgers beat Clark Fork in all three sets, 3-0, 25-17, 25-13, 27-25, at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6. After the Badgers won the first two sets, the Wampus Cats took the lead to start the third set and it was neck-in-neck until the end. With the Badgers up 26-25, a lengthy rally took place with both teams fighting to keep it going. Outside hitter Helene Rae spiked the ball again and again against Clark Fork, the Wampus Cats defense returned the ball until they had one bad touch, giving the Badgers the win.

BONNERS FERRY, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO