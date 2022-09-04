Read full article on original website
Commissioners planning projects to be paid by ARPA funds
BONNERS FERRY — Boundary County commissioners are meeting with various county departments to see what county projects can be paid for through received American Rescue Plan Act funds. On Aug. 29, commissioners met with Boundary County Park and Recreation President Rob Tompkins and Vice President Brandon Glaza to discuss...
Library board adopts budget
BONNERS FERRY — The Boundary County Library Board held its budget hearing last Thursday, Sept. 1, to a smaller crowd than it had become accustomed to. Present was a film team from CNN with a two-camera set-up and microphone ready for anyone who wanted to speak during public comment. Of the 15 people present, none came forward to speak and the library’s budget was adopted.
Write-in Tim Bertling for county commissioner
As a 61-year resident of Boundary County, I have always been proud of my community. Recently, I have been saddened by disruptive and even intimidating behavior that is hateful. This has no place in my community. We are a diverse community in many ways, neighbors contributing their various gifts and...
Legals for September, 8 2022
NOTICE OF AUCTION AUCTION PROCEEDS NOTICE is hereby given that on September 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM at B&D Mini Storage, 6477 Tamarack Lane, Bonners Ferry ID 83805, B & D Mini Storage will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding or silent bids, the personal property heretofore stored with B & D Mini Storage by the following Persons: Doug Fox, Unit 6, PO Box 1814, Bonners Ferry ID filled with miscellaneous items; Doug Fox, Unit 63, PO Box 1814, Bonners Ferry ID filled with miscellaneous items; Julia Stuber, Unit 79, PO Box 851, Bonners Ferry, ID filled with miscellaneous items. B&D Mini storage has the right to cancel the auction without notice. BFH LEGAL #10922 AD #557702 SEPT. 1, 8, 2022.
From the Archives - Sept. 8, 2022
Professor O’Dell, “a visitor” (ca. 1908) If you go to Bonners Ferry, I will tell you what to do — Go into Mr. Fisher’s and see a Caribou. He has all kinds of animals. He’ll show them with delight. And this caribou’s the only one...
Chalk-art in support of BCL
BONNERS FERRY —- Supporters of the Boundary County Library wrote letters of encouragement and notes through the use of chalk-art outside the library over Labor Day weekend. One of the drawings was of Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat with words from “Oh the Places You’ll Go.”
No Evacuations in Place – Westside Road Restricted to Residents Only
There are currently no evacuations in place in Boundary County in response to the Kootenai. River Complex fires, however, as a precaution the following “Ready, Set, GO!” pre- evacuation preparations are in place:. “Set” - Westside Road from the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge north to Farnham Creek, have been...
Michael J. Facha Sr., 71
Michael J. Facha Sr., 71, passed away Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Shirley Facha; their two sons, Michael and wife Dawn, and Christopher and wife Libby; grandchildren Courteney, Hannah and Hunter; his mother, Charlotte Robinson; mother-in-law Wilma Watkins; stepsisters Dottie, Judy, Susan and DeDe, and stepbrother Tim, and their families.
No evacuations yet on Kootenai River Complex fires
BOUNDARY COUNTY — The large number of wildfires in the county — and resultant threat to structures in Katka Peak and Scotch Creek — prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a state of emergency on Friday, Sept. 2. The fires potentially threaten public safety, structures, private timber,...
Boundary County Calendar - Sept. 8, 2022
SPOT bus: Service to Sandpoint is provided on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. There is no cost for the service. Quilting Group: 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6784 Cody St., Bonners Ferry. Group meets every Thursday to make kits and quilts to ship to disaster areas and/or third world countries as well as locally. Feel free to join us. The group will teach anyone how to make them. For more information call the church at 208-267-2894.
Badger boys soccer 5-0-1, after defeating Orofino
BONNERS FERRY — The Badgers are 5-0-1 in boys soccer after defeating the Orofino Maniacs on Saturday, Sept. 3. It was anyone’s game as the match was scoreless at the half with teams fighting over every pass. In the first five minutes of the second half, Nick Eastman scored for the Badgers and, seven minutes later, he scored again, making it 2-0.
Badger volleyball 4-1, after big win over Wampus Cats
BONNERS FERRY — Badgers beat Clark Fork in all three sets, 3-0, 25-17, 25-13, 27-25, at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6. After the Badgers won the first two sets, the Wampus Cats took the lead to start the third set and it was neck-in-neck until the end. With the Badgers up 26-25, a lengthy rally took place with both teams fighting to keep it going. Outside hitter Helene Rae spiked the ball again and again against Clark Fork, the Wampus Cats defense returned the ball until they had one bad touch, giving the Badgers the win.
