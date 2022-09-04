Read full article on original website
BREAKING: WVU beats multiple SEC schools for edge rusher
West Virginia has secured a commitment from Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing edge rusher Oryend Fisher today, the 2023 prospect announced just moments ago. The 247Sports three-star prospect chose the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Fisher first visited West Virginia back in the summer of 2021, showing up for...
WATCH: ... actually, this next game is the one WVU has had circled
A season ago, West Virginia took back bragging rights in a rivalry game when they beat Virginia Tech for the Black Diamond Trophy. To begin this season, WVU found itself rebooting another rivalry and sweating out the final moments once more only to see the opponent emerge with the advantage until they meet again when Pitt visits Morgantown next season.
POLL: Who will fare better this college football season, WVU or Marshall?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a mixed-bag start to the college football season for West Virginia’s two premier programs with the Mountaineers dropping their opener and Marshall rolling at home. The season rolls on this weekend as both teams gear up for week two. Eyewitness News wants...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas
West Virginia is expected to get their first win of the season this Saturday.
2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener
The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
Jimbo Fisher: 'Never say never' on coaching at WVU football after Texas A&M
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is true to his roots as a Clarksburg, West Virginia, native and routinely mentions his fondness of the Mountain State. He did not rule out coaching the Mountaineers down the road if the opportunity presented itself, either, in an interview with WDTV5 News. “Hey,...
Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming
Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Jimbo Fisher responds to question of whether he'd ever coach at West Virginia
Jimbo Fisher was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.V., and like many other people in the state, grew up a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. Fisher’s coaching career started at Samford under Terry Bowden, and he eventually became offensive coordinator and head coach-in-waiting for Bowden’s father, Bobby Bowden, at Florida State, who he led to a a national championship in 2013. But after 8 seasons at the reins in Tallahassee, he left for Texas A&M, and is currently in his 5th season in College Station.
Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!
The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Whether it's cheering on the Mountaineers or embracing the arts downtown, soak in the last of the summer season by getting out and doing something fun. Here's a look at three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. September Arts Walk. Support local artists and businesses this Saturday at...
BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter
Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
