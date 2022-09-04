ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: WVU beats multiple SEC schools for edge rusher

West Virginia has secured a commitment from Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing edge rusher Oryend Fisher today, the 2023 prospect announced just moments ago. The 247Sports three-star prospect chose the Mountaineers over fellow finalists Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Fisher first visited West Virginia back in the summer of 2021, showing up for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: ... actually, this next game is the one WVU has had circled

A season ago, West Virginia took back bragging rights in a rivalry game when they beat Virginia Tech for the Black Diamond Trophy. To begin this season, WVU found itself rebooting another rivalry and sweating out the final moments once more only to see the opponent emerge with the advantage until they meet again when Pitt visits Morgantown next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, WV
State
Maryland State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Troy, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener

The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming

Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher responds to question of whether he'd ever coach at West Virginia

Jimbo Fisher was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.V., and like many other people in the state, grew up a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. Fisher’s coaching career started at Samford under Terry Bowden, and he eventually became offensive coordinator and head coach-in-waiting for Bowden’s father, Bobby Bowden, at Florida State, who he led to a a national championship in 2013. But after 8 seasons at the reins in Tallahassee, he left for Texas A&M, and is currently in his 5th season in College Station.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#American Football#College Football#Wvu#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Rutgers 1st Team#Florida State N A#Utsa
bellaireathletics.com

Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!

The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Whether it's cheering on the Mountaineers or embracing the arts downtown, soak in the last of the summer season by getting out and doing something fun. Here's a look at three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. September Arts Walk. Support local artists and businesses this Saturday at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter

Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WBOY 12 News

Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week. The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County Schools levy on November ballot

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools is preparing to renew the current operating levy. The full levy can be viewed at https://boe.mars.k12.wv.us/ Marshall County Schools superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines met with representatives from the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Public Libraries and the Marshall County WVU Extension Service Thursday morning. Marshall County BOE […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy