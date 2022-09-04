ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson's Station, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can be cut short, added on to, or followed backward to craft your ideal vacation. We’re sharing three of their pre-planned road trips, but they have many more that you can read about here.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Thompson's Station, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend

Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Judge Phil Smith, 20th Judicial District Circuit Court, passed away on September 4 at the age of 62 and Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams passed away on September 2 at the age of 68.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. Among the findings of Hate Crime...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-1-2,2022 Pleasant , Storms on the Way

Enjoy the day! The weekend is looking less and less as pleasant. Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Friday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Olympics#Cancer Survivor#Middle Tn Resident
Rutherford Source

Popular Men’s Hairstyles for the Fall

By now, most schools in Middle Tennessee are back in full swing. Parents are getting up early to get their students to class. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a bad hair day. Our style experts at A Moment’s Peace wrote recently about back-to-school hairstyles for the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy