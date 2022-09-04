Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest
The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms,...
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Now Accepting Entries for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. Photographers...
Ascension Saint Thomas Executive Receives National Award for Health Care Strategy
The Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD), a professional membership group for health care marketers, communicators, planners and business developers of the American Hospital Association (AHA), has announced Ruth Portacci, vice president of strategy for Ascension Saint Thomas, as a recipient of its 2022 Leadership Excellence Award.
Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips
Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can be cut short, added on to, or followed backward to craft your ideal vacation. We’re sharing three of their pre-planned road trips, but they have many more that you can read about here.
WEATHER 9-8-9,2022 Nice Day , Rainy Weekend Ahead
A nice day today, but , most will see showers and a possible storm roll in by Friday tailgating time . The weekend outlook calls for showers off and on all weekend. Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight. Mostly clear, with a low...
Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend
Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Judge Phil Smith, 20th Judicial District Circuit Court, passed away on September 4 at the age of 62 and Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams passed away on September 2 at the age of 68.
TBI Releases 2021 Hate Crime in Tennessee Study
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee. The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program. Among the findings of Hate Crime...
WEATHER 9-1-2,2022 Pleasant , Storms on the Way
Enjoy the day! The weekend is looking less and less as pleasant. Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Friday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after...
Popular Men’s Hairstyles for the Fall
By now, most schools in Middle Tennessee are back in full swing. Parents are getting up early to get their students to class. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a bad hair day. Our style experts at A Moment’s Peace wrote recently about back-to-school hairstyles for the...
