williamsonhomepage.com
Celebrate Tennessee apple season at Nolensville's Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival Oct. 8
It’s almost time to celebrate Tennessee apple season. Nolensville will hold its second annual Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morning Glory Orchard. Morning Glory Orchard and Nashville Craft BevCo are joining together for the event this...
wgnsradio.com
5th Annual Downtown on the Farm
Sun. (Sept. 18, 2022) 4:30PM cocktails/5:30PM dinner: "5th Annual Downtown on the Farm" presented by Locally Owned Murfreesboro at Oaklands Mansion (900 N. Maney Ave.). This farm-to-table fundraising dinner is a culinary adventure by local chefs. One ticket ($150) admits 2 persons for the dinner. Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for Rutherford County high school graduates who are attending MTSU and majoring or minoring in entrepreneurship. To sponsor Downtown on the Farm and help a student attend college, contact Locally Owned Murfreesboro at locallyownedboro@gmail.com.
Store owner threatened in Green Hills after suspects steal designer bags
A Green Hills consignment shop owner said she chased some suspected Louis Vuitton thieves. Then, she found out the hard way that they were armed.
williamsonherald.com
Sweethaven adds a location on Franklin's Main Street
Years ago, while traveling across America in an Airstream, Westhaven residents Katie and Eric Britt made a pit stop at their soon-to-be neighborhood. They loved its small-town feel, family-friendly environment and outdoor activities. Yet, there was one way Westhaven would improve to fit the life of the couple with three kids.
Maury EMS fills open positions with creative approach
The demand for EMS services is higher than ever, but the Maury County team, like so many others in Middle Tennessee, found themselves with dozens of unfilled positions.
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets...
Vine Street Market is Now Doodles Kitchen and Bakery
Vine Street Market now belongs to Charlie and Danielle Gallipoli and is named Doodles Kitchen and Bakery. After completing some painting, redecorating and equipment upgrades, they reopened in Mid-July 2022. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in New York, Danielle is a trained pastry chef, and Charlie also...
School administrator talks about fire that destroyed Bill Rice Christian Academy building
The fire destroyed the school's administration building that housed staff and students.
yourwilliamson.com
Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes
The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna
KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest
The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms,...
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
WSMV
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
Popular Nashville Pizza Parlor Celebrates Anniversary With Free Slices
Free Slice Night is back!
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations
For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
