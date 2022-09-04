ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

5th Annual Downtown on the Farm

Sun. (Sept. 18, 2022) 4:30PM cocktails/5:30PM dinner: "5th Annual Downtown on the Farm" presented by Locally Owned Murfreesboro at Oaklands Mansion (900 N. Maney Ave.). This farm-to-table fundraising dinner is a culinary adventure by local chefs. One ticket ($150) admits 2 persons for the dinner. Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for Rutherford County high school graduates who are attending MTSU and majoring or minoring in entrepreneurship. To sponsor Downtown on the Farm and help a student attend college, contact Locally Owned Murfreesboro at locallyownedboro@gmail.com.
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
Vine Street Market is Now Doodles Kitchen and Bakery

Vine Street Market now belongs to Charlie and Danielle Gallipoli and is named Doodles Kitchen and Bakery. After completing some painting, redecorating and equipment upgrades, they reopened in Mid-July 2022. A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in New York, Danielle is a trained pastry chef, and Charlie also...
Welcome Homes: 2022 Rosebrooke Parade of Homes

The 2022 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ will take place in a new community in Brentwood called Rosebrooke. Rosebrooke is Brentwood’s newest luxury home community, boasting the highest average price per home ever recorded for the event. The community includes amenities such as adult and children’s pools, a clubhouse, an event lawn, walking and bike trails, sidewalks and street trees.
Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna

KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
Nashville walking group creates safe space for women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman started the city’s “City Girls Who Walk Nashville, TN” chapter to help create a safe space and group walking opportunities throughout the city. Sarah Larson started the Nashville group a month ago after noticing other larger cities with the groups.
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
