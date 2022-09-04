Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella
Nashville Ballet will kick off their highly anticipated 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella this fall. Running at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners, and a classical score performed live by the Nashville Symphony. This will mark the beginning of Vasterling’s final season as Artistic Director for the organization before officially retiring and transitioning to Artistic Director Emeritus at the end of the 2022-23 season, when he will be succeeded by current CEO and Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin.
New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022
Here’s some new music to take a listen this week. Daniel Tashian, the songwriter and producer behind music from artists like Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more released “Tumble and Fall.”. In talking about the ballad,”This one was written, like the rest of the album, with...
Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest
The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms,...
Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September
Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having live DJs with a dance floor, a gaming area, an indoor/outdoor “Suckdown Station” and a VIP room for buyouts, friends can gather to eat, drink, party and play the Almost Friday way. The new spot will be located at 415 4th Ave. South, Nashville.
Reese Witherspoon to Celebrate Children’s Book Release at TPAC
On Friday, October 7, you can celebrate the release of Reese Witherspoon’s children’s book Busy Betty with a special evening at TPAC in Nashville. Just four days after the book releases, at the event, Reese will share childhood stories and the inspiration behind Busy Betty. The event site...
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out
La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2. Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.
OBITUARY: Arthur Joel Roussin
SSG Arthur Joel Roussin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joel was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He served a total of 14 years in the US Army as a linguist and an additional 12 years in the Michigan Army National Guard, mainly with the 107th Combat Engineer Battalion.
Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics to Host Smashville Showdown
Nashville Predators players and student-athletes from Vanderbilt University will take part in the inaugural Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 19 prior to the start of the team’s training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. The charity event will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and Vanderbilt Athletics and will feature players from the Predators and various Vanderbilt student-athletes participating in a home run derby and softball game at Hawkins Field, home of the Commodore baseball program.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
College Football: How to Watch Upcoming MTSU vs Colorado State Game
Middle Tennessee’s football game at Colorado State on Sept. 10 will be produced and aired on Evoca in the Fort Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs area. Locally, the game will be picked up by Circle TV which is channel 4.5 in Nashville, a Diginet of WSMV TV 4. It will also be available on Xfinity cable channel 230.
Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets...
Titans to Host Giants in Opener on Sunday
The Titans begin the 2022 regular season this week with a home game against the New York Giants. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Titans and Giants have met 12 times before and the series is tied 6-6. The Titans are 32-30 all-time in season openers. More recently, Mike Vrabel is 2-2 as Titans.
OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King
Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
OBITUARY: Donald Edward ‘Don’ Greever
Donald Edward “Don” Greever of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 79 years old. He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina and was a native of Mountain City, TN. Mr. Greever was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, and was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Mary Church Parsley
Mary Church Parsley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, she was 88 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Frank Church and Willie Belle Simpson Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Parsley; brothers, Thomas, Jerry, and Steve Church; sister, Geneva Starkey; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Parsley.
OBITUARY: Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Pollard Weldy
Gertrude “Trudy” Pollard Weldy of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 96 years old. A native of Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Paul and Louvenia Latta Pollard. Mrs. Weldy was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weldy; sons, Leonard W. Morris, Jr., and Bill Morris; brothers Willis and Mark Pollard; and sister, Carolyn B. Hufford.
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Murphy of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Morris and Evelyn Kutscher. Mrs. Murphy retired from the City of LaVergne Water Department. She was a kind, wonderful soul and truly...
Ribbon Cutting: Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop in Murfreesboro
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060 in Murfreesboro. Wild Birds store is locally owned and operated. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together through the hobby of...
