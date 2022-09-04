Cardinal volleyball falls twice at North Polk

ALLEMAN — Kadance Ahn finished with 20 kills and 16 digs in two matches for Newton’s volleyball team in the North Polk tournament on Thursday.

But the Cardinals lost twice, falling in straight sets to Class 4A No. 14 North Polk and 2A Grand View Christian.

The Comets downed the Cardinals 25-13, 25-16 and the Thunder swept Newton 25-12, 25-18.

“We need to get a block up on opposing team’s outside hitters,” Newton volleyball coach Heidi Woollums said. “We will be working on rotations to help get this done.”

Against Grand View Christian (8-7), Ahn finished with 12 kills, nine digs, two blocks and three aces to lead the Cardinals.

Emily Wermager

Emily Wermager finished with nine assists and five digs, Delaney Woollums tallied two kills and four digs and Macy Lampe dished out six assists.

Chloe Swank registered four digs and was 9-of-9 in serves, Hailey Sumpter put down three kills and Audrey Rausch delivered two assists. The Cardinals (3-6) were 27-of-29 in serves in both matches.

Against North Polk (12-2), Ahn collected eight kills and seven digs, Lampe had 11 assists and three digs and Swank registered a team-best 12 digs.

“Chloe Swank played great defensively and Emily came in when needed and set well,” Coach Woollums said. “Swank, Woollums and Sumpter also all served 100 percent,”

Woollums finished with six digs and was 5-of-5 in serves, Rausch had five digs and was 7-of-7 in serves and Sumpter and Chloe Rorabaugh each put down two kills.