Read full article on original website
Related
Nine New Players Join Blue Raider Softball Roster
Softball head coach Jeff Breeden is always excited at the milestones for the start of the season. Move-in, individual workouts starting, especially Easton demo day when the softball tries out gloves, bats and other gear for the new year. But nothing gets him more excited than the first day of...
College Football: How to Watch Upcoming MTSU vs Colorado State Game
Middle Tennessee’s football game at Colorado State on Sept. 10 will be produced and aired on Evoca in the Fort Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs area. Locally, the game will be picked up by Circle TV which is channel 4.5 in Nashville, a Diginet of WSMV TV 4. It will also be available on Xfinity cable channel 230.
Titans to Host Giants in Opener on Sunday
The Titans begin the 2022 regular season this week with a home game against the New York Giants. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Titans and Giants have met 12 times before and the series is tied 6-6. The Titans are 32-30 all-time in season openers. More recently, Mike Vrabel is 2-2 as Titans.
NASCAR Champions Week to Return to Nashville
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As an eventful 2022 race season enters its final turn, NASCAR announced the return of its Champion’s Week celebration to Nashville on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The NASCAR Awards will be held on Dec. 1 at the Music City Center to formally crown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Teen with two firearms arrested at Riverdale / Blackman High School Football Game
An incident occurred during this past Friday’s Riverdale / Blackman High School football game. Evidently, a teen showed up at the game with two guns and marijuana, according to schools spokesperson James Evans…. Again, law enforcement recovered two firearms and marijuana from a teenagers vehicle during the Riverdale /...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
williamsonhomepage.com
Celebrate Tennessee apple season at Nolensville's Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival Oct. 8
It’s almost time to celebrate Tennessee apple season. Nolensville will hold its second annual Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morning Glory Orchard. Morning Glory Orchard and Nashville Craft BevCo are joining together for the event this...
RELATED PEOPLE
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
Multiple Injuries Reported After Vehicular Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
Officials indicate that a motor vehicle incident occurred on the 6000 block of Nolensville Pike on Tuesday afternoon. MNPD stated that 61-year-old Marion Douglas, who was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations
For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the...
Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest
The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members
The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. “These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president...
The Learning Zone Set to Open its Newest Childcare Center in Smyrna
The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially...
Local Winners in Tennessee Lottery
Two area Tennessee Lottery players won big on August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games. The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wilsonpost.com
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally blames 'pro-abortion extremists' for Metro's $500K travel plan
A proposal to provide a half-million dollar taxpayer-funded grant to provide financial support to women traveling outside of Tennessee for an abortion is drawing criticism from Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who called the move an attempt to “subvert the will of the people.”. Nashville’s Metro Council will vote next...
WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect
Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, Lewisburg, Tullahoma, Centerville, Celina, La Vergne, Lafayette, Nashville, Jamestown, Tennessee Ridge, Coalmont, McEwen, Lawrenceburg, Gordonsville, Dover, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Altamont, Franklin, Linden, Manchester, Hartsville, Gainesboro, Crossville, Waverly, Brentwood, Lobelville, Lebanon, Pulaski, Smyrna, Clifton, Spencer, Dickson, Carthage, Hohenwald, and Hendersonville 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While the last 12 hours have been fairly rain-free, many areas in Middle TN remain saturated. A quick 1 to 3 inches in any given area could cause flash flooding issues this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity
The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in...
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0