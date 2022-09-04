ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter volleyball opens conference play with win over C-N

By Troy Hyde
 4 days ago
Abbie Meyer

COLO — A balanced attack at the net and from behind the service line propelled Baxter’s volleyball team to a road win over Colo-NESCO on Thursday.

The Bolts opened Iowa Star Conference South Division play with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-11 triumph over the Royals.

Abbie Meyer and Mandee Selover led the way for Baxter. Meyer finished with eight kills, four digs and four aces and Selover added six kills, four digs and three aces.

Mandee Selover

The Bolts (3-2 overall, 1-0 in conference play) had 16 aces in all. Evelyn Boothroyd served up six aces and Calleah Frink had two aces.

Julie Damman dished out 14 assists, put down two kills and had three digs. Bailey Littell chipped in four kills, Adison Bonney added three kills and Boothroyd finished with six digs.

Lilyan Headlee returned from an illness and registered four digs in a limited role. Frink added a pair of digs.

The Royals fell to 1-8 overall and 0-2 in the conference following the loss.

Julie Damman

