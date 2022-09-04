Fair at New Boston continues today in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Fair at New Boston continues for its second day in Springfield.

Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. today and continue until 6:00 p.m. at George Rogers Clark Park off South Tecumseh Road.

Activities include sampling foods inspired by the past, shopping, period entertainment, and music.

The fair’s theme is focused on the pioneers of Ohio from 1790 to 1810, according to their website.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit their website at grcha.org/fair-new-boston.

The fair has been around since 1982.

