Take a look at this tiny home that's just 8 feet wide and on the market for $1.5 million
- Converted shipping containers in downtown Toronto can be yours for $1.5 million.
- Just 8 feet wide, the property is split across four floors and divided into three apartments.
- The home is in the trendy neighborhood of Dufferin Grove, one of Time Out's coolest places in 2018.
People usually buy tiny homes as a way of escaping the city for a cheaper, slower way of life.
But one person managed to squeeze a shipping container home into the heart of downtown Toronto. And at just 8 feet wide, the listing price of $1.5 million is likely to put off the claustrophobic buyer.The property is on the market for C$1.95 million ($1.5 million) and is being listed by Keven Trudel of Real Estate Bay Realty. Homes in the area cost an average of C$1.6 million ($1.2 million), according to Realosophy. It was built three years ago, and is split into three rental units. A narrow staircase makes the best use of the slim space. The owner lives on the top two floors, which has an orange and white aesthetic. They even managed to fit a bike into the kitchen. Tiny homes usually have lots of amenities crammed into a couple of rooms. This one, though, is split across several small rooms. But the fact that these containers are stacked on top of each other means each room, including the bedroom, are extremely slim. The owner even built a toilet in their bedroom, after it became apparent it would not fit in the bathroom. There's also a rooftop balcony for residents to enjoy in the warmer months. The unoccupied ground floor is relatively spacious by comparison, but could use a bit of decorative work. But the bathroom facilities are all squeezed into one room on this floor. A tenant lives in the basement, which has a bit less light, but at least has its own entrance. There's also an office space. The office opens onto a modest, slightly prison yard-like garden.
