Real Estate

Take a look at this tiny home that's just 8 feet wide and on the market for $1.5 million

By Ryan Hogg
 4 days ago
The Toronto property is on the market for C$1.95 million ($1.5 million).

Keven Trudel

  • Converted shipping containers in downtown Toronto can be yours for $1.5 million.
  • Just 8 feet wide, the property is split across four floors and divided into three apartments.
  • The home is in the trendy neighborhood of Dufferin Grove, one of Time Out's coolest places in 2018.

People usually buy tiny homes as a way of escaping the city for a cheaper, slower way of life.

But one person managed to squeeze a shipping container home into the heart of downtown Toronto. And at just 8 feet wide, the listing price of $1.5 million is likely to put off the claustrophobic buyer.

The property is on the market for C$1.95 million ($1.5 million) and is being listed by Keven Trudel of Real Estate Bay Realty. Homes in the area cost an average of C$1.6 million ($1.2 million), according to Realosophy.
Keven Trudel

It was built three years ago, and is split into three rental units.
Keven Trudel

A narrow staircase makes the best use of the slim space.
Keven Trudel

The owner lives on the top two floors, which has an orange and white aesthetic. They even managed to fit a bike into the kitchen.
Keven Trudel

Tiny homes usually have lots of amenities crammed into a couple of rooms. This one, though, is split across several small rooms.
Keven Trudel

But the fact that these containers are stacked on top of each other means each room, including the bedroom, are extremely slim.
Keven Trudel

The owner even built a toilet in their bedroom, after it became apparent it would not fit in the bathroom.
Keven Trudel

There's also a rooftop balcony for residents to enjoy in the warmer months.
Keven Trudel

The unoccupied ground floor is relatively spacious by comparison, but could use a bit of decorative work.
Keven Trudel

But the bathroom facilities are all squeezed into one room on this floor.
138 St Clarens Ave.

Keven Trudel

A tenant lives in the basement, which has a bit less light, but at least has its own entrance.
138 St Claren's Ave.

Keven Trudel

There's also an office space.
138 St Clarens Ave.

Keven Trudel

The office opens onto a modest, slightly prison yard-like garden.
Keven Trudel

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Talk Hard
3d ago

The toilet is in the bedroom. Out in the open. Way too small. Maybe a rich single person might be interested, but a toilet in the bedroom is just disgusting 🤢

Reply
2
