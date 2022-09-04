Take a look at this tiny home that's just 8 feet wide and on the market for $1.5 million

The Toronto property is on the market for C$1.95 million ($1.5 million). Keven Trudel

Converted shipping containers in downtown Toronto can be yours for $1.5 million.

Just 8 feet wide, the property is split across four floors and divided into three apartments.

The home is in the trendy neighborhood of Dufferin Grove, one of Time Out's coolest places in 2018.

People usually buy tiny homes as a way of escaping the city for a cheaper, slower way of life.

But one person managed to squeeze a shipping container home into the heart of downtown Toronto. And at just 8 feet wide, the listing price of $1.5 million is likely to put off the claustrophobic buyer.

138 St Clarens Ave.

138 St Clarens Ave.

