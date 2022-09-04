Effective: 2022-09-08 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .Thunderstorms have produced heavy rainfall over the Rio Conchos basin over the past few weeks. As a result, high flows are expected to come out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week. These flows may result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Johnson Ranch...Moderate flooding is forecast. For Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage, inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent farmland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet (5.7 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 18.7 feet (5.7 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet (5.7 meters) early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 18.7 Thu 8pm 18.7 18.7 18.8 18.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 5.7 Thu 8pm 5.7 5.7 5.7 5.7

