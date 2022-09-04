Hogs’ Big Defensive Plays Huge Role in Opener

Razorbacks consistent in inconsistency just like last season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since we didn't predict a loss by Arkansas in Saturday's opener we're not going to say they should have.

The Razorbacks beat Cincinnati, 31-24, in the season opener, but there's a lot of improvement to make if they want to meet the high expectations.

The only consistent thing was the inconsistency.

"Sometimes last year it was that way, too," Hogs coach Sam Pittman said later. "We're really, really good or we're really, really bad. We go in stretches one way or the other."

Now that's the coach saying all that, not me.

The Hogs won the first half, 14-0, primarily because Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant couldn't connect with receivers deep downfield.

We warned you in fall camp there were questions in the secondary after Jalen Catalon, who got injured, and the future is not certain.

But a couple of transfers made big plays that made the difference.

First, cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who came from LSU, jumped an out route, picked off a Bryant pass and raced 51 yards on Cincinnati's first offensive possession.

That set up the first points, a KJ Jefferson 15-yard touchdown run.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck sacks Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant in the fourth quarter, knocking the ball loose, then he recovered it to lockdown a 31-24 win. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

Then it was Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Domineck who made a big play when the defense needed it.

With the Bearcats near midfield and moving the ball when a touchdown would have tied the game with plenty of time left, Domineck stripped Bryant on a sack, then recovered the ball.

"It was a big, big play in the game," Pittman said later. "A lot of big plays in the game."

KJ Jefferson came in, hit Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood for 17 yards, then found Trey Knox in the flat on the right sideline. He got a block from Haselwood and raced down the sideline for a 32-yard score and it was 31-17.

The Bearcats got a late touchdown, then Arkansas's offense got the ball back and literally ran out the last five minutes or so.

The Hogs won the first half, 14-0. They lost the second half battle, but won the war.

They made the plays when needed.

And that's all that matters.

