Nicole Richie returned to Prime Video’s fashion competition show “Making the Cut” for its third season this summer, joining fashion designer Jeremy Scott and executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on a quest to find the industry’s next big fashion designer. “It’s really important for me as a judge to not only look at something as if it’s my personal aesthetic or not. That’s not what I’m there for,” Richie said about judging this season. “We’re trying to find the next global brand, so there’s really so much that plays into that. It’s more like, are you able to sew?...

