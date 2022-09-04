Rajdeep Sardesai Shares His View On Congress Rally Ahead Of Bharat Jodo Yatra? | Congress Protest

Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
Judge Refuses to Allow Anti-Trump Former GOP Administration Officials to Weigh in on Special Master, But ‘Appreciates’ Their ‘Willingness to Participate’
The federal judge who issued an unusual Labor Day ruling appointing a special master to review thousands of files seized from the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago estate issued a brief order on Tuesday refusing to allow several onetime GOP officials from filing an amicus brief in opposition to the special master appointment.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Bernie Sanders says he’ll vote against keeping the government open if Manchin’s ‘disastrous side-deal’ on energy is included
"I will not vote for any bill that makes it easier for Big Oil to destroy the planet," Sanders said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy price
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Friday intensified its mission to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy costs that could dump millions into cold and poverty over the winter in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine that is driving up global energy prices. The energy ministers of the 27 member nations gathered in an emergency meeting and were hoping to overcome the differing views on various proposals to keep gas and electricity prices within the realm of the affordable. They range from windfall taxes on some companies to setting a price cap on buying Russian gas. Officials said it was unlikely the ministers would find full agreement on Friday, with the implementation of a price cap on Russian gas among the outstanding issues. They might agree to provide liquidity support to energy companies to deal with the extraordinary situation and measures on how to impose electricity reductions similar to those already agreed on gas.
U.N. chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see climate-induced devastation from months of deadly record floods.
Comments / 0