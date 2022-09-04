Hearing only what we want to hear; DeSantis panders to far right: Letters, Sept. 4, 2022

Pension fund change panders to right

Our country’s greatness is built on its population’s diversity. The success of the Florida Retirement System Investment Plan's Investments are due to diverse corporations that Florida invested in.

Gov. DeSantis, though, apparently finds diversity unsatisfactory. He wishes to only invest retirement funding in corporations that go along with his thinking. No longer should corporations have training in sensitivity or what he calls "woke ideological corporate power.”

So he plans to divest funding the Florida Retirement System from corporations who address issues like climate change, human rights and racial injustice. This pension fund has paid billions in benefits to state workers and their families. Gov. DeSantis is killing the goose that laid the golden egg while pandering to his extreme right base.

Jacqueline Dunkel, Melbourne

A simple lesson: Pay what you owe

Regarding student loan debt forgiveness: $1.7 trillion dollars is a gross abuse of financing for those who racked up steep debt while getting a higher education. And now comes President Biden with an obvious ploy to get younger voters to vote Democratic because they see him delivering them from their debt that they haven't paid.

One wonders: Do these college grads buy cars they can't afford, or can't afford repairs and service?

The underlying problem is that the lenders seem unable to limit the amount of what student's expected incomes may never support. I have known several college-educated people who don't work very much, maybe not ambitious, and make little attempt to pay for their accrued debt. They are also the ones who didn't take jobs for the costs beyond college and borrowed for their spending money.

I am speaking for both my husband and myself, and many others will concur: We had to work at jobs to pay for basic living expenses and worked on breaks and during summertime. There was no one in our generation there to support free lifestyles for the student to rack up debt without consequence.

Maybe the government should lower borrowing costs by subsidizing college costs for those who will become school teachers, doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters — the helping professionals for whom society is very much in need. Expenses worth the money only for those who actually work in their career/occupation.

Ruth Mirza, Cocoa Beach

Hearing what we want to hear

Thank you for your Aug. 31 letter, Mr. Alford, and the list of topics you wish President Biden had addressed in a recent speech. Unless one's head was in the sand, they would have heard our president speak on most of those issues. I guess you chose not to listen.

Oh, and nobody does childish name-calling like our former belittler in chief.

Brian Dean, Melbourne

Who knew I had so many names?

Until recently I did not know what to call myself. Hillary Clinton said I was a 'deplorable." Joe Biden earlier this year said I was an “ultra MAGA," and now he has identified me as a "semi-fascist."

Wow. I never had so many identifiers since my military career.

Oh well, it is probably not Biden's fault — I think he's being told what to say, especially now since Democrats probably realize they could lose the House and Senate.

If they think calling out the Republicans will gain them favor with their party, they might be right.

But with those on the receiving end being the MAGA and semi-fascist Republicans who might have not turned out for the midterm elections, who will probably double or triple in numbers to show Biden, his plan did not work.

Hopefully when the Republicans take back the House and the Senate all this inflationary spending will cease and the country will once again operate in a professional and responsible way, keeping our country under control with representatives and senators at the helm.

We cannot keep putting our feet on the interest rate and spending gas pedals and at the same time not call it inflation.

With gas prices on the rise again and grocery prices limiting families from buying the necessary healthy foods they used to buy, it is time for the MAGAS to take control again, and stop all this legislation that has brought us as a nation to our knees.

Bruce Mochwart, Melbourne

Porch musings of a 'cranky ole man'

I finally reached those golden years, where I can sit in my rocker, on my porch, and holler, "Hey you kids, get off my lawn."

But today, like every day, there are no kids playing outside anymore.

Unsupervised video games, and thousand-dollar handheld electronic babysitters, have taken them all away.

A friend recommended that maybe one of the TV ambulance chasers can find someone to sue for me.

I fear we really are losing our freedoms, as they are rapidly being replaced with "free-dumbs."

Signed, a sarcastic, cranky ole man in training.

D.J. Brands, Palm Bay