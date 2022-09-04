Read full article on original website
No. Your house didn’t shrink. Appraisals are more accurate
Julie Avellino is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker in Trumbull. She is a guest columnist for The Monroe Sun’s Home section. When I meet with prospective sellers and review their property field card they are often surprised to hear the square footage of their home is smaller than they remember it to be. This is because a few years back the MLS (the database that stores all the listing and sale information between cooperating brokers) began enforcing rules on the way square footage of properties is entered.
New Teacher Profile: Katie Woessner makes her classroom a welcoming environment
Position: Fifth grade teacher at Fawn Hollow Elementary. Coming from: Taught third grade for three years at Bridgeport Public Schools. Education: Bachelor’s of Science from the College of Charleston, Master of Education from Sacred Heart University. What do you like most about teaching?. I enjoy interacting with children and...
Thief brings his own bag to Rite Aid
MONROE, CT — The manager of the Rite Aid at 435 Main St. told police she saw a man run out of the store with a garbage bag in his hand as she approached him Saturday night, cursing at her on the way out. A customer saw him get...
Grillin’ for Grads starts Masuk seniors’ year right
MONROE, CT — Masuk High School Principal Steve Swensen and Assistant Principal Ian Lowell grilled hamburgers and hot dogs on a grill behind the school Wednesday, as members of the senior class played cornhole, Bocce and Kan Jam on the practice field. It was the second annual Grillin’ for...
Author Stephanie Land, an abuse survivor, to keynote ‘Speaking of Women’
BRIDGEPORT, CT — The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) is hosting its 25th annual Speaking of Women luncheon at The Waterview in Monroe at noon Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stephanie Land, the New York Times bestselling author of “Maid: Hard Work, Low Wages and a Mother’s Will to Survive”, is the featured speaker.
Masuk girls swim and dive team aims for record-setting success
MONROE, CT — The girls swimming and diving team at Masuk High heads into the campaign with aspirations for some record-setting performances. Head Coach Emily DeMace and assistants Jess Konkol and Tom Horan are optimistic her squad will be as solid in the pool as it is big in roster size. The team also has a lot of depth with divers, for that matter, ready to contribute not only off the board but in the swim lanes.
Masuk’s field hockey team brings back wealth of experience and skill
MONROE, CT — With almost the entire starting lineup back and coming off a strong season, the Masuk High field hockey team has plenty of reasons for optimism and hopes for success. “We are looking forward to a wonderful season starting today with our opener,” said Coach Kathleen Foley,...
Kate Pellegrino takes over Masuk girls soccer team
MONROE, CT — Masuk High’s girls soccer team has a new leader as Kate Pellegrino takes over head coaching duties this fall. Pellegrino, a former FUSA team coach, also works for CT Rush and her coaching background includes time at Bard College as an assistant. Pellegrino has a U.S. Soccer C License. She played at Regis University in Denver and earned her Master’s Degree at Sacred Heart University.
