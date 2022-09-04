Julie Avellino is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker in Trumbull. She is a guest columnist for The Monroe Sun’s Home section. When I meet with prospective sellers and review their property field card they are often surprised to hear the square footage of their home is smaller than they remember it to be. This is because a few years back the MLS (the database that stores all the listing and sale information between cooperating brokers) began enforcing rules on the way square footage of properties is entered.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO